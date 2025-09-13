Fire Service contain fire at Timber Market

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has brought under control a massive blaze that tore through the Accra Timber Market near Ayalolo School in the early hours of Saturday, September 13, 2025.

In a statement posted on its official Facebook page, the GNFS said the emergency call came in at 1:17 a.m., with the first team of firefighters arriving just four minutes later at 1:21 a.m.

Seven fire engines from strategic stations — Accra City, Accra Regional Headquarters Substation, Ministries, Circle, National Headquarters, Abelemkpe, and Legon — were deployed. They were reinforced by a GNFS water tanker and two others from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and Ablekuma Municipal Assembly.

The inferno, which gutted several shops trading in wooden planks and hardware materials, was contained after hours of intense firefighting. Two officers sustained injuries in the process: one from an electric shock and another with burns to the left arm. Both have been treated and discharged.

"While several shops dealing in wooden planks and hardware materials were destroyed, adjoining buildings, including the Ayalolo cluster of Schools, were salvaged due to the swift intervention of firefighters," the statement said.

It added: "The Acting Chief Fire Officer, Daniella Mawusi Ntow Sapong, was at the scene to assess the situation and provide operational support. She was joined by the Deputy Director of Operations, ACFO II Osmond Anum, the Greater Accra Regional Commander, ACFO II Rashid Kwame Nisawu, and other senior officers who ensured effective firefighting coordination."

The Service commended partner agencies for their support, while confirming that investigations are underway to establish the cause of the fire.