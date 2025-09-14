FDA cracks down on unregistered herbal remedies in Dambai 

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has taken decisive action against unregistered traditional remedies in Dambai, Krachi East Municipality.

On September 10, 2025, FDA officials conducted an inspection of food establishments in response to a surge in typhoid cases in the Oti Region.

During the inspection, officials encountered Madam Victoria Dordoe, 54-year-old woman carrying unregistered traditional remedies.

The seized products include syrup bazouka AKA 47, bombaraba premiere qualite, nyame na ye, follow me like dog and many more.

Mr. Gorden Akurugu, Volta and Oti Regional Director of FDA, said the products were detained for containing unapproved or harmful ingredients, including steroids.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the FDA’s actions aim to protect public health and safety by ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.

