Conflict in Nkwanta South affects Assembly’s revenue collection efforts

Mr Joseph Antwi Awal, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Nkwanta South, has expressed concern over the Assembly's revenue shortfall due to ongoing conflicts in the area.

With a projected revenue target of GHS 550,000 for 2025, the Assembly has been able to collect only GHS 300,000, raising worries about the sustainability of local governance and development initiatives.

Mr Awal attributed the shortfall to inadequate tax collection mechanisms and the prolonged conflict, which has hindered revenue mobilisation.

He warned that without a stronger revenue base, the Assembly would struggle to finance essential services and infrastructure projects.

To address the challenge, the MCE proposed the establishment of a dedicated task force to identify weaknesses in the tax system and recommended public education campaigns to raise awareness about civic responsibilities.

He also suggested leveraging zonal councils to streamline the collection process.

Mr Awal appealed to residents to maintain peace in the area, noting that development could only thrive in a stable environment.

Mr Edward Yilegne, the Presiding Member of the Nkwanta South Assembly, echoed this sentiment, urging residents to support the Assembly by paying their dues to enable the execution of development projects.

The ongoing conflict has affected nearly every aspect of life in Nkwanta South, including revenue mobilisation.

The Assembly’s ability to deliver essential services and infrastructure projects hangs in the balance, making it crucial for residents to support revenue collection efforts.

