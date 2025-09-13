NPP Executives Taking Sides: A Dangerous Gamble for the Party’s Future

Ghana’s democracy thrives on strong political parties. But within the New Patriotic Party (NPP), a troubling trend has emerged: some party executives at constituency, regional, and even national levels are openly endorsing presidential aspirants ahead of internal contests.

On the surface, it may appear harmless. In reality, it is a dangerous gamble that risks eroding trust, deepening divisions, and weakening the very structures that hold the party together. If unchecked, this practice could haunt the NPP in the same way it did in past elections.

Why It Is Wrong

Party executives are not elected to be cheerleaders for individual candidates. They are supposed to be referees, ensuring fair play and keeping the party united. When they openly take sides, trust is lost, as members no longer see them as neutral arbiters; factionalism grows, as endorsements divide the party into hostile camps; and discipline collapses when leaders ignore neutrality, grassroots members follow suit. As one NPP elder in Ashanti warned during the 2023 primaries: “Executives must remember they are referees, not players. When they take sides, they break the trust of ordinary members.”

Lessons from NPP’s Own History

The NPP has been here before. In 2007, when 17 aspirants contested, open bias by some executives worsened mistrust. Nana Akufo-Addo won, but the divisions carried into the 2008 elections, where the NPP narrowly lost. In 2014, visible endorsements once again fractured the party. It took extraordinary reconciliation efforts to hold the line going into the 2016 elections. Most recently, in the 2023 primaries, complaints of executive bias discouraged many grassroots members. As one frustrated communicator said: “How can our own executives campaign for a candidate and expect us to trust the process? Some of us felt sidelined and decided not to vote at all in 2024.” History is clear: whenever executives abandon neutrality, the NPP pays the price.

What Experts Say

Political analysts have long cautioned against this practice. Dr. Kwame Asah-Asante notes that by openly endorsing candidates, executives “compromise the very structures they are supposed to protect, and in the long term, parties suffer from entrenched divisions.” Prof. Ransford Gyampo adds that elite bias weakens meritocracy and often prevents the best candidates from emerging.

Globally, scholars call this “personalistic politics” --- where party officials elevate personal loyalty over institutional duty, leaving parties fragile and divided.

Theoretical Lens

Two political theories shed light on the dangers. One, Factionalism Theory --- once elites take sides, permanent camps form, weakening unity. And two, Elite Capture Theory --- when party structures are hijacked by leaders for private interest, democracy inside the party breaks down.

The Way Forward

For the NPP to remain competitive, reforms are urgent:

Enforce strict neutrality rules for executives.

Apply disciplinary measures against those who flout the rules.

Provide training and reminders of executives’ impartial role.

Entrust primaries to independent committees for credibility.

After contests, prioritize reconciliation so all aspirants and their supporters feel included.

My Thoughts

The NPP cannot afford to gamble with its future. Executives who openly take sides in flagbearer races betray their oath of impartiality and risk deepening cracks that may cost the party dearly in future elections. If the NPP truly wants to rebuild after its 2024 setback, and position itself as a credible alternative, it must urgently discourage this practice, protect its structures, and put unity above personality politics. Obviously the current executives, from constituency to regional to national have shown that they lack the ideas to change the fortunes of the NPP in 2028. I therefore reiterate my suggestion that they resign en masse, so that party faithfuls who are more patriotic move quickly to the helm. No one needs a soothsayer to tell him that another defeat awaits the NPP in 2028, if the current executive are not set aside. Pinning our hopes on the expected tsunami within the NDC when Mahama completes his two terms is surely a big gamble. This is not the time for a gamble.

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH

+233208282575 / +233550558008

[email protected]