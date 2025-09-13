ModernGhana logo
NPP Executives Taking Sides: A Dangerous Gamble for the Party’s Future

SAT, 13 SEP 2025

Ghana’s democracy thrives on strong political parties. But within the New Patriotic Party (NPP), a troubling trend has emerged: some party executives at constituency, regional, and even national levels are openly endorsing presidential aspirants ahead of internal contests.

On the surface, it may appear harmless. In reality, it is a dangerous gamble that risks eroding trust, deepening divisions, and weakening the very structures that hold the party together. If unchecked, this practice could haunt the NPP in the same way it did in past elections.

Why It Is Wrong
Party executives are not elected to be cheerleaders for individual candidates. They are supposed to be referees, ensuring fair play and keeping the party united. When they openly take sides, trust is lost, as members no longer see them as neutral arbiters; factionalism grows, as endorsements divide the party into hostile camps; and discipline collapses when leaders ignore neutrality, grassroots members follow suit. As one NPP elder in Ashanti warned during the 2023 primaries: “Executives must remember they are referees, not players. When they take sides, they break the trust of ordinary members.”

Lessons from NPP’s Own History

The NPP has been here before. In 2007, when 17 aspirants contested, open bias by some executives worsened mistrust. Nana Akufo-Addo won, but the divisions carried into the 2008 elections, where the NPP narrowly lost. In 2014, visible endorsements once again fractured the party. It took extraordinary reconciliation efforts to hold the line going into the 2016 elections. Most recently, in the 2023 primaries, complaints of executive bias discouraged many grassroots members. As one frustrated communicator said: “How can our own executives campaign for a candidate and expect us to trust the process? Some of us felt sidelined and decided not to vote at all in 2024.” History is clear: whenever executives abandon neutrality, the NPP pays the price.

What Experts Say
Political analysts have long cautioned against this practice. Dr. Kwame Asah-Asante notes that by openly endorsing candidates, executives “compromise the very structures they are supposed to protect, and in the long term, parties suffer from entrenched divisions.” Prof. Ransford Gyampo adds that elite bias weakens meritocracy and often prevents the best candidates from emerging.

Globally, scholars call this “personalistic politics” --- where party officials elevate personal loyalty over institutional duty, leaving parties fragile and divided.

Theoretical Lens
Two political theories shed light on the dangers. One, Factionalism Theory --- once elites take sides, permanent camps form, weakening unity. And two, Elite Capture Theory --- when party structures are hijacked by leaders for private interest, democracy inside the party breaks down.

The Way Forward
For the NPP to remain competitive, reforms are urgent:

  • Enforce strict neutrality rules for executives.
  • Apply disciplinary measures against those who flout the rules.
  • Provide training and reminders of executives’ impartial role.
  • Entrust primaries to independent committees for credibility.
  • After contests, prioritize reconciliation so all aspirants and their supporters feel included.

My Thoughts
The NPP cannot afford to gamble with its future. Executives who openly take sides in flagbearer races betray their oath of impartiality and risk deepening cracks that may cost the party dearly in future elections. If the NPP truly wants to rebuild after its 2024 setback, and position itself as a credible alternative, it must urgently discourage this practice, protect its structures, and put unity above personality politics. Obviously the current executives, from constituency to regional to national have shown that they lack the ideas to change the fortunes of the NPP in 2028. I therefore reiterate my suggestion that they resign en masse, so that party faithfuls who are more patriotic move quickly to the helm. No one needs a soothsayer to tell him that another defeat awaits the NPP in 2028, if the current executive are not set aside. Pinning our hopes on the expected tsunami within the NDC when Mahama completes his two terms is surely a big gamble. This is not the time for a gamble.

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH
+233208282575 / +233550558008
[email protected]

Fuseini Abdulai Braimah
Fuseini Abdulai Braimah, © 2025

Ghanaian essayist and information provider whose writings weave research, history and lived experience into thought-provoking commentary. . More Fuseini Abdulai Braimah, popularly known to everyone as Fussie (or Fuzzy). Born in April 1955, I completed Tamale Secondary School in 1974. Started work as a pupil teacher, worked with Social Security & National Insurance Trust in Yendi, Social Security Bank in Tamale and Tarkwa (brief stint), Northern Regional Development Corporation (NRDC), and University for Development Studies Library in Tamale. I also worked briefly with the British Council Outreach Programme in Tamale. Studied "Application of ICT in Libraries" with the Millennium College, London. Was privileged to be sponsored by the NICHE Project of the Dutch Government to undergo training in Information Literacy Skills at ITHOCA, Centurion, South Africa, after which I undertook an educational tour of some libraries in The Netherlands, which took me to Maastricht, Amsterdam, The Hague, and Leiden. I have a passion for teaching and writing. In the past, I wrote for the Northern Advocate, the Statesman and BBC Focus on Africa Magazine. Now retired, I proofread Undergrad and Graduate theses and articles for refereed journals, as well as assist researchers find material for literature reviews. My specialty is Citations Management. Column: Fuseini Abdulai Braimah

