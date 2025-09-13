Hopes for Ukraine peace falter as Russian drones and joint drills fuel unease

Prospects for peace in Ukraine are fading fast as stalled talks, Russian military drills and a drone scare over Poland unsettle Europe.

Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine have stalled once again, with Moscow announcing a “pause” in negotiations and Kyiv warning that President Vladimir Putin still harbours ambitions of conquering the entire country.

The Kremlin confirmed on Friday that discussions had ground to a halt, even as US President Donald Trump signalled his patience with Moscow was wearing thin.

Meanwhile NATO pledged to reinforce its eastern flank after Russian drones strayed into Polish airspace this week, sparking fresh alarm across Europe.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that communication channels between negotiators remained open, but expectations should be tempered.

“You can't wear rose-tinted glasses and expect that the negotiation process will yield immediate results,” he told reporters, describing the process as effectively on hold.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky struck a much tougher note at a conference in Kyiv, urging Western allies not to take Putin at his word. “Putin's goal is to occupy all of Ukraine,” he declared, insisting that only a fundamental change in Moscow's objectives could bring peace.

Trump's dwindling patience

Trump, who has already hosted Putin in Alaska and pressured both sides into direct dialogue, voiced exasperation over the lack of progress. “It's sort of running out and running out fast, but it does take two to tango,” he told Fox News.

The US leader said he was ready to get “very, very strong” if Russia refused to budge, though Ukraine remains frustrated that repeated threats of tougher sanctions have yet to materialise.

Kyiv continues to call for a direct summit between Zelensky and Putin, but the Kremlin has ruled it out, warning it would target any Western troops deployed as peacekeepers without Russian approval.

Ukraine has held firm in refusing to cede territory, while Russia insists any deal must include more land concessions. That fundamental clash leaves diplomacy stuck in neutral.

Drones over Poland

If the diplomatic front is faltering, the military one is heating up. Warsaw said 19 Russian drones had entered Polish airspace on Wednesday, three of which were shot down after NATO allies scrambled fighter jets.

Poland and some 40 allies condemned the incursion as a deliberate provocation, with Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Bosacki warning it represented a “destabilising escalation.”

The incident prompted NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to announce fresh deployments from Britain, France, Denmark and Germany to reinforce the alliance's eastern defences.

The UK went further still, unveiling new sanctions targeting Russia's weapons suppliers and so-called “shadow fleet” of sanction-dodging ships. The EU also extended its sanctions regime, affecting more than 2,500 Russian officials and entities.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk flatly rejected Trump's suggestion that the drone overflights might have been accidental.

“It was not a mistake,” he said, warning that his country now faced its gravest threat of open conflict since the Second World War. Moscow has denied responsibility and accused Warsaw of failing to provide evidence.

War games with Belarus

Adding to the sense of unease, Russia kicked off large-scale joint drills with Belarus on Friday, including exercises near the Polish and Lithuanian borders and in northern waters.

The defence ministry released footage of tanks, helicopters and warships in action, insisting the manoeuvres were defensive in nature.

Poland is unconvinced, announcing it would deploy 40,000 troops to its eastern frontier for the duration of the drills.