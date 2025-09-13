Rampant Springboks inflict record 43-10 defeat to humble All Blacks

A dominant South Africa inflicted a record defeat on New Zealand on Saturday, powering to a 43-10 win in a complete performance to reclaim the number one world ranking.

The Springboks avenged last week's 24-17 loss to the All Blacks in Auckland in momentous style, leaving the home side badly humbled and the Rugby Championship finely balanced with two rounds remaining.

All four teams now have identical 2-2 win-loss records in the Rugby Championship with Australia, who earlier lost 28-26 to Argentina in Sydney, one bonus point ahead of the Springboks and All Blacks.

Wing Cheslin Kolbe crossed twice as South Africa scored six tries to one to answer critics who had suggested the 2019 and 2023 world champions were past their peak.

They were physically dominant from the outset, closing down the All Blacks with some brutal defence, while their forwards took charge of both scrums and lineouts.

The visitors grew stronger as the match wore on, winning the second half 36-0 as the hosts' defence crumbled badly over the final quarter.

"I give credit to my boys, we didn't give up. And to the coach as well," said South Africa captain Siya Kolisi.

"We played fearlessly, we didn't want to hold back. We knew what we needed to do and we believed in ourselves, that was the most important thing out there.

"We've got the right to fight for the Rugby Championship. It's open now and that's what matters to us."

The result eclipsed New Zealand's previous biggest defeat -- 35-7 to South Africa at Twickenham in 2023 -- and will raise questions about the progress made under coach Scott Robertson, who admitted his team were distant second best.

'Take it on the chin'

"South Africa played incredibly well, took their opportunities and congratulations to them. We'll take it on the chin," he said.

"You put so much work ethic into the team, culturally, and you set yourselves up around being able to dig in and show grit. And then that happens.

"We couldn't really buy anything, couldn't get anything happening and they just went on a tear.

"Of course, something like that is going to hurt you."

Springboks counterpart Rassie Erasmus said the criticism that had been building around his team wasn't their motivation.

"We never want to prove people wrong, we want people to keep believing in us," he said.

"I think we're getting better. The first 30 minutes we still made a lot of errors but I think the belief was there.

"We said express yourself, don't get like a robot. We don't pick you for that.

"Hopefully we are building and people can see that we are building."

South Africa players celebrate winning the Freedom Cup during the Rugby Championship Test match between New Zealand's All Blacks and South Africa's Springboks at Sky Stadium in Wellington on September 13, 2025.. By Grant Down (AFP)

South Africa dominated much of the first half, yet trailed 10-7 at the interval, having botched several try-scoring chances.

All Blacks wing Leroy Carter celebrated his debut by bagging the opening try, finishing off a spectacular team attack in which the visitors' defence was stretched on both sides before it cracked.

It was a rare bright moment for the home side, before Kolbe levelled the score with an interception try from 70 metres out.

Damian McKenzie's penalty put New Zealand three points up at half-time, but the visitors struck back with Kolbe's second try just after the break.

Damian Willemse crossed from a stolen lineout to put South Africa in control at 24-10 entering the final quarter.

"Coach Rassie has been taking a lot of shots but he's been backing us as a team. We knew it was going to come," said Willemse.

"It was a very good week for us."

The visitors ran amok in the last 12 minutes with tries to Kwagga Smith, RG Snyman and Andre Esterhuizen.

The fifth and penultimate round of the Rugby Championship in two weeks' time will see New Zealand host Australia in Auckland and South Africa home to Argentina in Durban.