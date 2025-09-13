ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Nigerian chef aims for rice hotpot record

By Kadiatou SAKHO - AFP
Nigeria . By OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT (AFP)
SAT, 13 SEP 2025
. By OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT (AFP)

With more than five tonnes of rice, tomato concentrate, cooking oil and onions, Nigerian chef Hilda Baci attempted on Friday to conjure up the biggest rice jollof ever made.

The popular west African dish features rice simmered in a tomato sauce, accompanied by meat or fish.

Thousands of people gathered to watch the latest record attempt by the 28-year-old chef and restaurateur, who once held the world record for the longest cooking marathon -- more than four days.

Baci said she poured 4,000 kilogrammes (8,800 pounds) of basmati rice, 500 cartons of tomato concentrate, 750 kilos of oil and 600 kilos of onions into a giant steel cauldron to produce the mammoth dish.

"It's six metres wide and six metres deep," she proudly told AFP of the cooking pot.

To validate her achievement with Guinness World Records, Baci and her team must now produce evidence of their concoction, including photos and videos.

A giant pot containing tonnes of the African speciality, Jollof, that Nigerian chef Hilda Baci hopes will become a world record. By OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT (AFP) A giant pot containing tonnes of the African speciality, Jollof, that Nigerian chef Hilda Baci hopes will become a world record. By OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT (AFP)

It took several hours to make her record-seeking version of the dish. All of it was to be given away after the attempt.

Baci was aided by 10 assistants in red uniforms wielding huge wooden spoons to sift in and stir the ingredients as the crowd hailed the dish's popularity.

"Nigerians eat it all the time --i at home, at restaurants, even parties -- there's always a jollof rice," beauty retailer Bello Fatima Temitope, 31, told AFP as she helped her restaurateur friend with the outsize endeavour.

"It's easy to eat, people like the taste and its texture. Personally, I like the taste of the tomatoes," she added.

Diversity of flavours

On a stage near the large pot, Baci's friends, including influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa and actress Tomike Adeoye, kept the crowd entertained with music and dance.

While jollof has a common recipe base, different countries -- often even each house -- have their own signature flavour.

In Nigeria, it is generally spicy and often accompanies grilled meat. In Ghana, it is less spicy and can contain carrots and peppers, hence its version has a more reddish hue.

Nigerian chef Hilda Baci who attempted to break the world record for the largest pot of Jollof rice. By OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT (AFP) Nigerian chef Hilda Baci who attempted to break the world record for the largest pot of Jollof rice. By OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT (AFP)

Liberians often add shrimps and other seafood, whereas in Mali some communities add banana for a unique sweet-sour mix.

Jollof rice has its roots in the ancient Wolof empire, which stretched from what is today Senegal to Mauritania and Gambia.

In the 14th century, the region was renowned for its rice cultivation.

Inhabitants would prepare a dish made with rice, fish, seafood and vegetables, known as thiebou dieune.

With the migration of the Wolof people across west Africa, the culinary tradition spread.

Today, there is jollof rivalry, particularly between Nigeria and Ghana, which both claim they have the best recipe.

The dispute is often amplified on social media and at culinary competitions.

In 2021, Senegalese jollof rice was placed on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Gbinyiri clash: Ablakwa arrives in Cte d’Ivoire to secure welfare of displaced Ghanaians Gbinyiri clash: Ablakwa arrives in Côte d’Ivoire to secure welfare of displaced ...

2 hours ago

V/R: Leaking septic tank threatens pupils’ health at Ho schools V/R: Leaking septic tank threatens pupils’ health at Ho schools 

2 hours ago

National Youth Organiser of NPP, Salam Mustapha Abronye arrest: NPP Youth Wing to march against ‘state-sponsored harassment’ by ...

2 hours ago

Abronye DC Arrest: NPP Bono Council of Elders condemns government Abronye DC Arrest: NPP Bono Council of Elders condemns government

2 hours ago

NPP race: Bawumia pledges fair share of appointments for grassroots if elected NPP race: Bawumia pledges fair share of appointments for grassroots if elected

3 hours ago

Nkok Nkitinkiti project: We’re going to build processing plants in different parts of the country – Mahama Nkokɔ Nkitinkiti project: 'We’re going to build processing plants in different p...

3 hours ago

EC reopens nominations for Tamale Central by-election after two candidates withdraw EC reopens nominations for Tamale Central by-election after two candidates withd...

3 hours ago

Nkok Nkitinkiti project: We’ll produce 100% of the chicken we eat in Ghana in 3years — Mahama Nkokɔ Nkitinkiti project: 'We’ll produce 100% of the chicken we eat in Ghana in ...

3 hours ago

I’ll develop this poultry farm into Centre of Excellence – Mahama assures Papao Farms 'I’ll develop this poultry farm into Centre of Excellence' – Mahama assures Papa...

3 hours ago

Abronye’s arrest: Mahama must stop the political antagonism — Twum Barimah Abronye’s arrest: Mahama must stop the political antagonism — Twum Barimah

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line