EC reopens nominations for Tamale Central by-election after two candidates withdraw

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced the reopening of nominations for the Tamale Central Constituency parliamentary by-election following the withdrawal of two out of the three candidates who initially filed to contest.

In a statement issued on Friday, September 12, the Commission explained that at the close of nominations on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, three candidates were duly nominated. However, two of them withdrew their nominations shortly after, leaving only one candidate standing.

Citing Article 50(2) of the 1992 Constitution, the EC said that where more than one candidate is nominated at the close of nominations but only one remains before election day, an additional ten-day period must be provided for fresh nominations. During this extended window, candidates who submit nomination forms cannot withdraw their candidature.

Accordingly, the EC has set September 12 to 21, 2025, as the new nomination period. Forms will be received at the Tamale Metropolitan Office of the Commission between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., and 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. each day. Prospective candidates may download the nomination forms from the Commission’s website, www.ec.gov.gh.

Per the guidelines, completed forms must be delivered to the Returning Officer either personally by the candidate or through their proposer or seconder. Each nomination must be endorsed by two registered voters as proposer and seconder and supported by 18 other voters from the constituency. Candidates are also required to attach two recent bust-sized photographs with a red background.

The filing fee has been pegged at GH₵10,000 for male candidates, while female aspirants and persons with disabilities (PWDs) will pay GH₵7,500. All forms must be submitted in quadruplicate.

The EC has urged the public, particularly interested aspirants, to take note of the procedures and deadlines.