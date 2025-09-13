When I Met the GFA President, Kurt Okraku: Women’s Football and the Future of Ghana’s Game

I recently had the privilege of meeting Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, during Betway’s Women’s Football Training and Donations initiative. Beyond the smiles and photographs, what struck me most was the clarity of his vision — not just for the Black Stars, but for women’s football, grassroots development, and the broader future of Ghana’s game.

Women’s Football as a Priority

President Okraku spoke passionately about the untapped potential of women’s football in Ghana. For too long, women’s teams have been underfunded, under-supported, and under-recognized. Yet, Ghana is home to remarkable female talent that can shine globally if given the right platforms. His commitment is to ensure women’s football doesn’t remain an afterthought, but a pillar of the sport’s growth.

The Betway program is one example: capacity-building, resources, and exposure for women players who have often had to fight twice as hard for half the opportunities. If scaled, these initiatives could rewrite the narrative of Ghanaian women in football.

Grassroots as the Foundation

Equally important is Okraku’s focus on grassroots development. Football in Ghana, like anywhere else, is built from the ground up — in dusty pitches, school parks, and community fields. His vision is to restore structures that channel talent from the grassroots to the professional stage. Without this pipeline, no national team can thrive in the long term.

Turning Ghana Football Around

Critics often focus solely on the Black Stars, but Okraku’s broader agenda recognizes that Ghana’s football ecosystem is interconnected. Strong grassroots mean better domestic leagues. Strong leagues mean better player development. And together, they create a national team that reflects both skill and identity.

This holistic vision is not without challenges — funding, governance, and infrastructure remain hurdles. But leadership that emphasizes long-term building, not just short-term wins, is what Ghana football desperately needs.

As someone who witnessed this firsthand during the Betway initiative, I left convinced that if Ghana commits to this path — empowering women, building from the grassroots, and strengthening structures — the country’s footballing future could indeed be transformed.

Meeting Kurt Okraku reminded me that leadership in sport is not only about administration; it’s about belief, vision, and execution. The journey is long, but if pursued with consistency, it could redefine Ghanaian football for generations.

— Samuel Kwame Boadu, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, Accra Sports News