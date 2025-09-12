Busumuru Kofi Atta Annan Made All the Difference in the 2016 Presidential Election

In December 2000, but for the timely intervention of the then Deputy British High Commissioner to Ghana at the time, a man by the name of Mr. Craig Murray, the results of that year’s Presidential Election that opportunely and auspiciously brought the now-former President John “The Gentle Giant” Agyekum-Kufuor - aka Nana Kofi Diawuo - to the Old Danish Slave-Trading Fortress at Osu, Accra, would not have been truthfully and unimpeachably declared in favor of the winner.

Instead, the story, in the words of High Commissioner Murray himself, goes that the extant Chairman of Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC), Dr. Kwadwo Afari-Gyan, was being held at gunpoint by lackeys, assigns and surrogates of the now-late and then lame-duck President Jeremiah “Jerry” John Rawlings in the Strongroom of the Electoral Commission’s Accra Headquarters, while another detachment of a platoon of soldiers savagely trained their AK-47 Rifles at the wife and the children and some relatives of the former political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, with the threat of promptly laying these innocent and bona fide Ghanaian citizens to waste, if the University of California, Santa Barbara, doctoral-degree holder made the “stupid mistake” of calling the results of the 2000 Presidential Election in favor of the rightful winner.

So, it ought not to come as wholly surprising that, once again, but for the vehement intervention of some nationally influential traditionally invested rulers and some prominent Ghanaian citizens and the globally renowned Mr. Kofi Atta Annan, the very first indigenous Continental African Citizen to have been elected to the august seat of Secretary-General of the United Nations Organization (UN), the results of the 2016 Presidential Election would have been mendaciously called in favor of a seismically defeated Incumbent and Interim-President John “Ouagadougou-Nkonfem Flying” Dramani Mahama, this time around, by the Mahama-handpicked and unconstitutionally transferred Mrs. Charlotte Kesson-Smith Osei, a former Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).

Now, we know for a fact that My Dear Sister Charlotte Osei’s abrupt and strategically suspicious transfer from the NCCE to the EC was highly suspicious and a flagrant breach of the 1992 Ghana’s Republican Constitution, because the latter highest and most scared statutory instrument of governance specifically stated that absolutely under no circumstances were any of the Chairpersons of the statutorily entrenched Commissions, including the NCCE and the EC, as well as the Chairperson of the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), to be curiously and capriciously transferred in the manner scandalously executed by the former Atta-Mills’ Arch-Lieutenant of the then Chairperson of the NCCE to the EC (See “Ibrahim Mahama Intervened in Release of 2016 Presidential Election Results - Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu” Modernghana.com 9/5/25).

And by the way, in the case of the 2000 Presidential Election, the Deputy British High Commissioner to Ghana, Mr. Craig Murray, had to seriously threaten the Rawlings-dispatched Goon Squad in the Electoral Commission’s Strongroom that he was on the verge of calling for the military invasion of Ghana by the British Army, unless the quixotically determined Rawlings Posse sobered up and allowed sanity and common sense to promptly prevail. Now, of course, what all the preceding means is the unarguable fact that but for the steely determination of the Global Community to have civilized democratic political culture take root in Ghana, as a means of creating an emulative model or role model for the entire ECOWAS Region, at least at the barest minimum, there is absolutely no way that the rascally leadership of the faux-socialist and the Rawlings-founded institutional establishment of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) would have allowed a democratic political culture to take salutary roots in Our Beloved Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana.

Which is also why it is absolutely nothing short of the plain and the brutally farcical and unarguably mendacious for the Mahama and the Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia Posse to so pontifically warn the UK and The Commonwealth Association of Lawyers against any “neocolonialist” attempt to interfere with President Mahama’s obdurate and morally and politically regressive attempt to undermine the independence, the credibility and the integrity of Ghana’s Judicial Establishment.

I have often maintained that even if the leadership of the self-proclaimed most violent political establishment in Postcolonial Ghana came across “Democracy” and “Integrity” buying “One Olonka” of Garri at the Makola Number One Market - I hope that old bustling and lovely “Foods Stock Exchange” still exists - they would almost immediately recognize each of these two salient elements of the civilized rule of law in much the same manner as the youths of Bole-Bamboi, in the Akufo-Addo-created Savannah Region, are apt to envisage an elderly woman severely afflicted with acute dementia or Alzheimer’s.

There is absolutely not a single shred of evidence vis-a-vis any avid desire or love for democratic political cultural engagement in the DNA of the entire rank-and-file membership of the National Democratic Congress. You see, Dear Reader, the latter party was created and borne out of State-Capturing Violence and hardcore Kleptocracy and can never be either constructively reformed or progressively transformed just like the spots on the hide of a leopard. Which is also precisely why the democratic ideational concept of the “Principle of the Separation of Powers” that differentiates a Constitutional Democracy from a veritable Putinesque-Type of Stratocratic Dictatorship is decidedly “All Greek” to the Mahama and the Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia Posse.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]