Influencer Marketing in Ghana: What Brands Get Wrong (And How to Fix It)

Influencer marketing has exploded in Ghana. From beauty to fintech, brands are spending heavily on social media personalities to push products. Yet, too often, these campaigns fall flat. The reason? Most Ghanaian brands are still using influencers the wrong way.

The Mistake: Treating Influencers Like Billboards

The biggest misstep is simple: brands pay influencers to “post and go.” A photo here, a video there — and then they wonder why the campaign doesn’t generate real impact. Influencers are not billboards. Their value is in authenticity, trust, and community. Strip that away, and you’ve wasted your budget.

The Fix: Co-Creation, Not Command

The solution lies in collaboration. Brands need to co-create campaigns with influencers, not dictate them. When influencers have creative control, they produce content that resonates with their followers and naturally weaves the brand into their lifestyle. That is how trust translates into conversions.

At SamBoad, through our media subsidiary SamBoad Media Consult, we’ve executed campaigns with top hospitality brands that leaned heavily on co-creation. The influencers weren’t just given a script — they were partners in shaping the message. The result was authentic storytelling that drove both engagement and foot traffic.

Similarly, brands we work with in the insurance, pharmaceutical and publishing industry have embraced influencer-led education campaigns where credibility and relatability mattered more than raw reach. This is the new playbook: relevance over repetition.

Learning From Global Examples

Globally, influencer marketing has matured into a billion-dollar industry precisely because brands stopped treating influencers as ad space. In markets like the U.S. and Asia, co-creation campaigns have yielded higher ROI, longer-lasting consumer trust, and stronger brand affinity. Ghana is ready for that shift — but only if brands adopt the same mindset.

The Bottom Line from Samuel Kwame Boadu

Influencers are not megaphones for hire. They are community leaders, culture shapers, and trust brokers. Ghanaian brands that continue to misuse influencers will keep bleeding money with little to show. Those that treat influencers as partners in co-creation will not only win in the short term but dominate the digital future. I have a good saying i tell my creatives, good marketing is one that doesnt look like marketing

I and my Accra Street Journal and SKB Journal Team will keep calling out these shifts, spotlighting how Ghana’s marketing industry can evolve from outdated advertising to truly impactful digital engagement.