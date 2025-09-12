ModernGhana logo
How Ghanaian SMEs Can Compete With Global Brands Through Social Media

FRI, 12 SEP 2025

For years, Ghanaian small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have battled the same challenge: competing with global brands that boast deeper pockets, louder campaigns, and established reputations. But the digital era has shifted the playing field. With the right social media strategy, Ghanaian SMEs don’t just survive — they can win.

Social Media as the Equalizer

Unlike traditional advertising, social media does not demand million-dollar budgets. It rewards creativity, authenticity, and consistency. A small food vendor in Accra with a TikTok account can pull in more attention than a multinational restaurant chain — provided the content connects with real people.

We have seen this time and again: SMEs leveraging Instagram stories, WhatsApp broadcasts, and influencer collaborations to build loyal customer bases that rival much larger companies. The message is clear — the battle is no longer about who has the biggest billboard, but who owns the most engaging narrative online.

Learning From Experience

At SamBoad Business Group Ltd, our media subsidiary, SamBoad Media Consult, has worked with both local and corporate brands to prove this principle. Campaigns for lifestyle outlets we worked with for years show how even modest marketing budgets can scale into nationwide attention when executed with digital precision.

The same applies to corporate giants we have contracts with that we manage their digital space for, both of whom have embraced digital campaigns that lean heavily on influencer co-creation and social-first storytelling. Their success proves one point: social media levels the field for both global corporations and local SMEs, as long as strategy trumps noise.

Global Lessons for Local Businesses

Globally, SMEs in markets from Lagos to Nairobi have used digital storytelling to punch above their weight. Ghanaian SMEs can adopt the same playbook — turning Instagram into a storefront, WhatsApp into a CRM, and TikTok into a growth engine. The global brands may have the money, but local SMEs have the cultural pulse.

Samuel Kwame Boadu's Take:

Ghanaian SMEs can compete — and win — against global players. But it will not be through billboard wars or radio jingles. The future belongs to SMEs who embrace digital, invest in content, and co-create with their audiences.

And as i and my SamBoad Team continues to track Ghana’s digital transformation, one thing is certain: in the marketplace of tomorrow, social media will be the great equalizer.

Samuel Kwame Boadu
Samuel Kwame Boadu, © 2025

Entrepreneur | Digital Strategist | Contributor on Business, Health, Sports & Innovation in Ghana. More Samuel Kwame Boadu is a Ghanaian entrepreneur, writer, and digital consultant passionate about creating impactful stories and business solutions. He is the Founder & CEO of SamBoad Business Group Ltd, a dynamic company with subsidiaries in digital marketing, logistics, publishing, and risk management.

Through his publishing arm, SamBoad Publishing, Samuel oversees five fast-growing online news platforms—Accra Sports News, SKB Journal and Accra Street Journal. Collectively, these platforms deliver business insights, health updates, innovation trends, sports news, and in-depth analysis tailored to readers in Ghana and across Africa.

As a writer on Modern Ghana, Samuel brings a consultant’s voice to journalism. His articles are not only informative but also solution-driven, tackling issues such as Ghana’s insurance penetration gap, healthcare access, business growth strategies, sports insights and the digital economy. He has a knack for breaking down complex subjects into clear, relatable insights—earning him recognition as both a storyteller and thought leader.

Beyond publishing, Samuel has worked with top brands in insurance, health, and pharmaceuticals as a digital marketing consultant, helping them craft strategies that merge storytelling with measurable growth.

For Samuel, writing is more than reporting facts—it’s about shaping conversations and driving change. He believes journalism should inform, challenge, and inspire readers to take action, whether in business, career, or personal life.

📌 Follow Samuel Kwame Boadu on Modern Ghana for authoritative editorials, deep dives, and thought-provoking commentary on Ghanaian and African business, health, and innovation landscapes. Follow Samuel Kwame Boadu too on all socials with name Samuel Kwame Boadu or @iamsamboadColumn: Samuel Kwame Boadu

body-container-line