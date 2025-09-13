Sheriff Ghali Appointed President of Ghana Youth Federation

The government has inaugurated the Ghana Youth Federation (GYF), a new statutory nonpartisan body designed to give young people a stronger voice in national development.

The ceremony, held in Accra, marked the fulfilment of a key pledge made by President John Dramani Mahama to prioritise youth empowerment and participation in governance.

Sheriff Ghali, President of the Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs, was named the first president of the apex nonpartisan, youth-led body recognised under the National Youth Authority Act 2016 (Act 393) and the National Youth Policy.

Minister for Youth Development, Lawyer George Opare Addo, who led the inauguration, described the occasion as a milestone in Ghana’s democratic journey. He explained that the Federation was established to unify youth voices across the country and to ensure that young people are directly represented in decision-making processes.

“This is not just an institution but a promise made by His Excellency the President,” the Minister said. “The Ghana Youth Federation will be the apex coordinating body for all youth organisations, movements, associations, and councils across the nation. Its mission is clear: to mobilise, represent, and empower the youth of Ghana, not just as beneficiaries of development, but as co-creators and architects of our national development.”

He stressed that the new body would serve as a force for advocacy, innovation, and unity, rather than an echo chamber. According to him, the Federation will provide a structured platform where young Ghanaians can engage directly with the state, with each other, and with the world.

The Minister unveiled the interim leadership team to guide the Federation’s early activities and oversee the establishment of regional and district structures. Sheriff Ghali will serve as president, supported by Secretary Sabina Adwoa Amakyi, Organiser Eric Asamoah Yirenkyi, Treasurer Gerald Ekow Woode, and Secretary - Gender Equality and Social Inclusion, Sarah Kekeli Akunor.

Responding after his appointment, Mr. Ghali expressed gratitude to President Mahama for fulfilling his promise to establish the Federation. He pledged that the Federation would not serve as an ordinary group or pressure body, but as a mobilising force to unite young people in support of national development.

“On behalf of the Federation and all youth in Ghana, I want to say a very big thank you to His Excellency the President. He didn’t just promise, he delivered,” he said. “The Federation will mobilise youth from every corner of the country and ensure we support His Excellency to achieve the dream of an empowered youth. Today is a turning point. We are making history together.”

In his inaugural speech, Sheriff Ghali declared that the Federation was “not just an institution, but a movement” to unify fragmented youth voices and mobilise collective action for Ghana’s transformation. He explained that the GYF, anchored under the National Youth Authority Act 2016 (Act 939), is legally recognised, nationally coordinated, and democratically driven.

“The vision of the Ghana Youth Federation is simple and profound: to unite, empower, influence, and support the youth movement driving national transformation,” he said. “For far too long, decisions about young people have been made without the youth being in that room. The Federation will change this.”

Mr. Ghali emphasised that the GYF would coordinate youth voices across all 16 regions and 261 constituencies. It will engage policymakers, ministers, parliamentarians, and development partners to ensure that youth concerns are reflected in national policies. Beyond advocacy, the Federation will link young people to opportunities, including national apprenticeship schemes, mentorship programs, innovation grants, and entrepreneurship funding.

He noted that Ghana is not alone in building such an institution, pointing to the example of Nigeria’s National Youth Council, Italy’s National Youth Council, and legislative youth councils in the United States. “These structures have shown us that when you give real voice to young people, transformation follows,” he said. “GYF is built on these same foundations, but it is uniquely Ghanaian, rooted in our context, and designed for our people, powered by potential.”

Mr. Ghali appealed to young people across the country to embrace the Federation as their platform and to actively shape its agenda. “Do not wait for permission to participate in your country’s future. You are the future,” he urged.

He also called on policymakers, business leaders, and investors to support the Federation with recognition, resources, and funding. “Invest in young people not just tomorrow, not someday, but now. Because the return on that investment is not just a profit, it is national prosperity,” he said.

The Minister for Youth Development assured the interim leaders of the government’s full backing, pledging both institutional and personal support. He challenged them to build a Federation that is inclusive, transparent, and impactful, one that will position Ghana as a model for youth leadership in Africa.

“Let us show the world what it looks like when young people are not just consulted, but are empowered and put in places of power and position,” he said.

The Ghana Youth Federation was formally declared inaugurated, with its leaders charged to strengthen grassroots structures and give voice to millions of young Ghanaians.