Abronye DC Arrest: NPP Bono Council of Elders condemns government

The Bono Regional Council of Elders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has condemned the arrest and subsequent prosecution of Mr Kwame Baffoe, the Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP.

They called on the National Peace Council (NPC), Christian Council of Churches and the civil society community to intervene to stem what they described as a political witch hunt being perpetuated by the government against the NPP.

An Accra Circuit Court remanded Mr Baffoe, popularly known as “Abronye DC”, into police custody for one week when he appeared before it on Friday September 12, 2025.

He was arrested by the police on Monday September 8, 2025, for what the police described as “offensive conduct conducive to the breach of public peace”.

However, speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the side-lines of a meeting in Sunyani, Mr Kofi Kyeremeh, the Chairman of the Bono Regional Council of Elders of the NPP said the “arrest and prosecution of Abronye DC is affront to the repeal of the criminal libel law and the freedom of expression”.

He indicated that though the council was against politics of insult, Ghana remained a democratic state, saying “as required by democracy everybody had the right to express his view on issues of national discourse”.

“If the government wants to bring sanity in the media space, then we put it to them that some supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have even said worse things than what our chairman said”, he indicated.

Nana Atta Afena, a member of the Bono Regional Council of Elders also told the GNA that “Rambo style our chairman's arrest and the way and manner the police are handling him are clear indications that the government is set to intimidate the NPP”.

“In fact, our chairman's arrest and subsequent prosecution are unacceptable in this era of multi-party democracy and freedom of speech.

If the NDC and its government have easily forgotten, we want to remind them that the NPP repealed the criminal libel law in 2001 and we can't sit down for them to use their machinations to intimidate us”, he stated.

Nana Afena also called for the intervention of the NPC, the Ghana Catholic Bishop Conference and the civil society to also rise against the “ploy of the NDC to silence the NPP”, saying doing so would not augur well for the nation's progressive development.

GNA