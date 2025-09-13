NPP race: Bawumia pledges fair share of appointments for grassroots if elected

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has reiterated his commitment to ensuring that loyal party members at the grassroots are not sidelined in governance should he become President.

Speaking to New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters during his campaign tour of the Ashanti Region on Friday, Dr. Bawumia unveiled a policy proposal that would guarantee every constituency a share of appointments in his future government.

He explained that the President of Ghana typically has the authority to make about 7,000 appointments across international, national, regional, and district levels. If given the mandate, he promised to decentralise at least one-third of these opportunities.

Under the plan, each of the 276 constituencies would be allocated a minimum of 10 appointments, with larger constituencies entitled to more.

“All 275 constituencies in Ghana will have the opportunity to have a representative on various government boards, agencies and other state institutions,” he said.

Dr. Bawumia stressed that the initiative, which he first announced before winning the NPP flagbearer slot in 2023, was meant to reward loyalty and strengthen party structures. He said the findings of the Mike Oquaye investigative committee, which blamed the neglect of the grassroots as a key factor in the NPP’s 2024 electoral defeat, had reinforced his determination.

“Party members have been saying, and this is captured in the Mike Oquaye report, that when the party is voted into power to form a government, they are often left out in the processes of governance. That is why I came up with this policy, which I hoped to implement if I won,” he said.

He emphasised that the policy was no longer just an idea but a firm commitment.

“I’m more than ever committed to implementing this, to spread the appointments to every level, including the grassroots within each of the 276 constituencies across the country,” he added.

Dr. Bawumia maintained that party members who had sacrificed and worked tirelessly must not be left behind, noting that every constituency had qualified men and women who deserved the opportunity to contribute.

“Many constituencies are often neglected, but I strongly believe that guaranteeing each constituency a minimum of 10 appointments is the surest way of ensuring our grassroots members are also recognised,” he said.