Gbinyiri clash: Ablakwa arrives in Côte d’Ivoire to secure welfare of displaced Ghanaians

  Sat, 13 Sep 2025
SAT, 13 SEP 2025

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Samuel Okudzeto-Ablakwa, has commenced a two-day working visit to Côte d’Ivoire to address the plight of Ghanaians who fled there in the wake of violent communal clashes in Gbinyiri, Savannah Region.

Mr. Okudzeto-Ablakwa was warmly received at the airport by his Ivorian counterpart, H.E. Kacou Houadja Léon Adom, whose welcome he described as an “exceptional hospitality.”

The minister said his mission was to ensure the safety and dignity of citizens who had been forced across the border by the conflict, stressing that the Mahama administration would not relent in its duty to protect Ghanaians everywhere.

“The welfare and safety of all Ghanaians everywhere in the world shall continue to be a priority,” he said.

During his stay, Mr. Okudzeto-Ablakwa will engage in bilateral talks with Ivorian officials and interact directly with the displaced nationals to assure them of government’s support.

Comments

Kofi Manso | 9/13/2025 1:49:26 AM

Abrakwa, dont forget to secured one more place for Abronye. He is coming soon after Bryan Acheampong has bailed him, please.

Comments1
