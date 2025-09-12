An Epistle to Ghana's IGP on Discriminatory Treatment of Citizens by the Police

Regardless of the system of government countries practice, protection has been the guiding principle that defines the relationship between states and their citizens since the emergence of statehood. In other words, every state has the core mandate of protecting their citizens.

This philosophy is deeply rooted in Thomas Hobbes' "Leviathan," where the English Philosopher, discussed the need for government. In this seminal work of political philosophy, Hobbes observed that human beings are naturally competitive. Due to this, they compete among themselves for power and scarce resources.

According to Hobbes, if this competition is not well regulated, the society would become chaotic, a situation he described as a "state of nature," where life will become "brutish, cruel, solitary and lonely." To prevent this undesirable situation, he proposed the emergence of a "Leviathan" - the most powerful individual or group of individuals among the citizens to control human activities.

This political philosophy underpins the emergence of modern governmental systems, which exist to protect the citizens under a contract the philosopher described in his book as social contract. Under the social contract, the citizens surrender their rights and power to governments, which in turn offer them protection through law enforcement and maintenance of order.

It is in the light of this, that states, through their constitutions, mandate the security agencies, including the police and the military to enforce law and order to protect the lives and properties of citizens.

It is therefore, nauseating to see security agents subjecting law-abiding citizens to degrading treatment. The past eight months has been characterized by news of police and national security invasion of homes of harmless citizens, a phenomenon that defeats the very purpose for which the state or government exists.

It is painful to state that the security agents are rather creating the anarchical state they have been established to prevent. It is indeed anarchical for armed police officers and national security operatives to break into the homes of armless citizens to pick them up in the deep of the night. A typical example of such incidents is what the police did to Mr. Daniel Adomako, also called Sir Obama Pokuase in the social media space on the 13th of August, 2025.

In a "Rambo" style, they broke into the house of the political activist and vandalized the very properties they are resourced and paid with tax payers' money to protect. To make matters worse, the Public Affairs Directorate of the Ghana Police Service released a statement to expose themselves. This is not only sad, but also shameful as this act reduces Ghana to a "Banana Republic," where law enforcers are seemed to be breaking the law.

In a fruitless attempt to justify their unprofessional act of breaking into the house of a law-abiding citizen to destroy his properties, the police stated in their statement that their operation was an intelligence-led one which "aimed at dismantling networks involved in illegal possession and display of sophisticated weapons." Part of the statement also states that their suspect was assisting them to investigate this act of open display of weapons.

In actual sense, the police have by their act and statement, subjected the whole security apparatus of Ghana and the nation as a whole to international ridicule. Their statement suggests that their victim was supposedly keeping sophisticated weapons in his house, the reason for which they broke into his house and treated him like a common criminal. This act is a self-mockery of the intelligence upon which they acted since they found nothing of that sort. Ghana Police Service, where is your intelligence then?

The statement of the police on this subject also shows that they treated their victim like a common criminal because he drew their attention to an act that needed their attention – sharing videos and images of people brandishing sophisticated weapons on social media. Is it not the practice of the police to circulate the images of alleged criminals to help find them?

When the citizens were about forgetting the degrading treatment the police subjected Sir Obama Pokuase to, they went ahead to arrest Mr. Kwame Baffoe, the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). News reports reveal that he is arrested because of his sharp criticism of Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno, the current Inspector General of Police (IGP). For this, he has been charged with offensive conduct which the police claim is in breach of public peace. Just like the case of Sir Obama Pokuase, the NPP Bono Regional Chairman was also handcuffed and shown in videos like a criminal who supplies the waring factions of Bawku and Gbiniyiri weapons.

Nobody faults the police for trying to maintain law and order but the discrimination is just unpardonable. Just three or two days before Abronye DC's arrest, Alhaji Sofo Azorka, the National First Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), literally assaulted Alhaji Osman Masawudu, NPP National Third Vice Chairman and threatened the lives of Hon. Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin and two other leading members of the NPP. In his case, the police treated him differently as they arrested and granted him bail without handcuffing and parading him videos.

Surfice to also mention that the guys who assaulted Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomson, former Fisheries Minister in the presence of the police were not treated in the same manner the police have treated Abronye DC and Sir Obama Pokuase. If it is a good practice to handcuff offenders and circulate pictures and videos of them, why not these guys?

Mr. IGP, please be informed that nothing is more threatening to the peace of the nation than this overt discrimination by your outfit. For the sake of public peace, I can't literally state the possible outcome of this discrimination the Ghana Police Service is subjecting the members of the largest opposition party to but I expect you to know and revisit your notes, Sir.

Moreover, this act of discrimination under your leadership will keep off investors. No foreign investor will like to invest their miney in a country whose security and legal systems are guilty of discrimination. What this means is that you are frustrating the President's effort in bringing investors to the country to create jobs for the youth.

Before I conclude this epistle to you, be reminded your immediate predecessor, Dr. George Akufo Dampare, did not discriminate against the opposition party when he occupied that noble office. There are documented incidents where he directly sanctioned the arrest of members of the then ruling party.

For the safety of all, leaders whose role affect the effectiveness of the Ghana Police Service should up their game lest the citizens completely lose confidence in the security agency. This situation could lead to anarchy, phenomenon nobody wants to live in.

The author is an Information Officer with the Information Services Department, a regular contributor of News Commentary, a current affairs programme by Ghana Broadcasting Corporation and a columnist with Modern Ghana, an esteemed online news porttal.