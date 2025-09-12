Gov’t prioritises welfare of Ghanaians displaced by Gbinyiri clashes — Ablakwa

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has assured that government is committed to protecting Ghanaians displaced by the Gbinyiri clashes in the Savannah Region.

The violent conflict, which erupted on August 24 over a land dispute, has so far claimed at least 31 lives and displaced nearly 50,000 residents.

Reports indicate that more than 13,000 Ghanaians have crossed into neighbouring Côte d’Ivoire to seek safety.

In a social media post on Friday, September 12, after Mr. Ablakwa arrived in Côte d’Ivoire to assess the situation, he stated that the welfare and safety of the affected nationals will be protected.

“I have arrived in Côte d’Ivoire today for a two-day working visit which focuses on the welfare of Ghanaians who fled a recent communal conflict in Gbinyiri. I am grateful to my dear brother, Foreign Minister, H.E. Kacou Houadja Léon Adom, for welcoming me at the airport and for his exceptional hospitality,” he wrote.

“The welfare and safety of all Ghanaians everywhere in the world shall continue to be a priority of the Mahama Administration,” he assured.

During his two-day working visit, the Foreign Affairs Minister is expected to meet with Ivorian authorities, refugee agencies, and the displaced Ghanaians before returning to Accra.