Ablakwa in Côte d’Ivoire to support over 13,000 Ghanaians displaced by Gbinyiri conflict

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has arrived in Côte d’Ivoire to secure the welfare of Ghanaians who fled across the border following the ongoing Gbinyiri conflict in the Savannah Region.

The violent clashes, triggered by a land dispute, have so far claimed at least 31 lives and displaced nearly 50,000 residents since they erupted on August 24.

Reports indicate that more than 13,000 Ghanaians have crossed into neighbouring Côte d’Ivoire to seek safety.

In a social media post on Friday, September 12, the North Tongu MP explained that his two-day working visit will focus on the needs of the displaced nationals.

“I have arrived in Côte d’Ivoire today for a two-day working visit which focuses on the welfare of Ghanaians who fled a recent communal conflict in Gbinyiri. I am grateful to my dear brother, Foreign Minister, H.E. Kacou Houadja Léon Adom, for welcoming me at the airport and for his exceptional hospitality,” he wrote.

Ablakwa stressed that the safety of Ghanaians remains a priority of the Mahama administration.

“The welfare and safety of all Ghanaians everywhere in the world shall continue to be a priority of the Mahama Administration,” he assured.

The Foreign Affairs Minister is expected to meet with Ivorian authorities, refugee agencies, and affected Ghanaians before returning to Accra.