Dear critical reader, at a certain point in time in the not too distant past, Ghana's capital Accra, said to have had amongst the worst air quality metrics globally, was blessed to have the Legon Botanical Gardens as a haven of nature. The gardens provided residents with immune-boosting fresh air and a green space where families could enjoy the great outdoors. They also featured marvellous and exhilarating adventure challenge course facilities equipped with world-class safety equipment and attendant global certification.

According to bush telegraph sources, today, the gardens face challenges - amidst a contractual dispute between the University of Ghana and Mulch Company Limited leading to closure, sparking concerns about its upkeep. The University has clarified plans to renovate and reopen this vital green zone for the community - a positive step towards restoring this ecological gem.

Isn't it a matter of grave concern, then, that powerful dynamics are at play affecting such green spaces? Hmmm, Anansesemkrom Ghana paaa diy33...

As wise and aspirational Africans keen to see our bankrupted national economy reset successfully, the question to ponder over is: Why don't some of the most powerful individuals amongst our hard-of-hearing, greed-filled ruling elites, who seek to pillage our nation's resources with impunity, want to see honest and ethically-anchored green economy entrepreneurs - whom they can't control and fleece - thrive and prosper through transparent win-win public-private partnerships (PPPs)?

Examples of such PPPs could include countrywide eco-tourism initiatives boosting local economies, urban green space management enhancing urban air quality, and community-led conservation projects aligning with Ghana's climate change mitigation efforts - all beneficial for our Motherland Ghana, which is being negatively impacted by climate change even as we speak, Ghanafuor.

In this AI-era bringing technological advances that can enhance environmental monitoring and boost efficiencies freeing tens of millions for more outdoor family time in green spaces like the Legon Botanical Gardens, we must ask: shouldn't we prioritise sustainable stewardship of such gems?

Surely, we must condemn the faceless individuals engaged in string-pulling behind the scenes, who are so obviously unconcerned by the on-the-ground challenges facing the Legon Botanical Gardens? Hmmm, 3y3asem oooo, Ghanafuor. Yoooooooo...

Calls for Action:

- Community Engagement: Local communities, environmental groups, and users of the gardens should advocate for its restoration and sustainable management.

- Transparent PPPs: Encourage win-win public-private partnerships supporting green economy initiatives in Ghana.

- Climate Resilience: Integrate green spaces like the Legon Botanical Gardens into Accra's climate change adaptation strategies. We must also do same for urban areas in all regions nationwide. Hmmm, Anansesemkrom Ghana paaa diy33 - tweaaaaaaaaa...

#AccraAirQuality #LegonBotanicalGardens #GreenEconomy #ClimateChangeGhana #GhanaEnvironmentalConcerns

#PublicPrivatePartnerships #SustainableGhana #Anansesem #Ghanafuor