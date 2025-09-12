ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 12 Sep 2025 Feature Article

Is The Legon Botanical Gardens Being Allowed To Be Gradually Rewilded - By Overgrown Weeds?

Is The Legon Botanical Gardens Being Allowed To Be Gradually Rewilded - By Overgrown Weeds?

Dear critical reader, at a certain point in time in the not too distant past, Ghana's capital Accra, said to have had amongst the worst air quality metrics globally, was blessed to have the Legon Botanical Gardens as a haven of nature. The gardens provided residents with immune-boosting fresh air and a green space where families could enjoy the great outdoors. They also featured marvellous and exhilarating adventure challenge course facilities equipped with world-class safety equipment and attendant global certification.

According to bush telegraph sources, today, the gardens face challenges - amidst a contractual dispute between the University of Ghana and Mulch Company Limited leading to closure, sparking concerns about its upkeep. The University has clarified plans to renovate and reopen this vital green zone for the community - a positive step towards restoring this ecological gem.

Isn't it a matter of grave concern, then, that powerful dynamics are at play affecting such green spaces? Hmmm, Anansesemkrom Ghana paaa diy33...

As wise and aspirational Africans keen to see our bankrupted national economy reset successfully, the question to ponder over is: Why don't some of the most powerful individuals amongst our hard-of-hearing, greed-filled ruling elites, who seek to pillage our nation's resources with impunity, want to see honest and ethically-anchored green economy entrepreneurs - whom they can't control and fleece - thrive and prosper through transparent win-win public-private partnerships (PPPs)?

Examples of such PPPs could include countrywide eco-tourism initiatives boosting local economies, urban green space management enhancing urban air quality, and community-led conservation projects aligning with Ghana's climate change mitigation efforts - all beneficial for our Motherland Ghana, which is being negatively impacted by climate change even as we speak, Ghanafuor.

In this AI-era bringing technological advances that can enhance environmental monitoring and boost efficiencies freeing tens of millions for more outdoor family time in green spaces like the Legon Botanical Gardens, we must ask: shouldn't we prioritise sustainable stewardship of such gems?

Surely, we must condemn the faceless individuals engaged in string-pulling behind the scenes, who are so obviously unconcerned by the on-the-ground challenges facing the Legon Botanical Gardens? Hmmm, 3y3asem oooo, Ghanafuor. Yoooooooo...

Calls for Action:
- Community Engagement: Local communities, environmental groups, and users of the gardens should advocate for its restoration and sustainable management.

- Transparent PPPs: Encourage win-win public-private partnerships supporting green economy initiatives in Ghana.

- Climate Resilience: Integrate green spaces like the Legon Botanical Gardens into Accra's climate change adaptation strategies. We must also do same for urban areas in all regions nationwide. Hmmm, Anansesemkrom Ghana paaa diy33 - tweaaaaaaaaa...

#AccraAirQuality #LegonBotanicalGardens #GreenEconomy #ClimateChangeGhana #GhanaEnvironmentalConcerns

#PublicPrivatePartnerships #SustainableGhana #Anansesem #Ghanafuor

Kofi Thompson
Kofi Thompson, © 2025

Writer & activist for environmental justice & human rights. . More Born into a farming family, I speak truth to power to amplify the voices of victims of injustice.Column: Kofi Thompson

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (1671)

More

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Gov’t prioritises welfare of Ghanaians displaced by Gbinyiri clashes — Ablakwa

2 hours ago

Ablakwa in Cte d’Ivoire to support over 13,000 Ghanaians displaced by Gbinyiri conflict Ablakwa in Côte d’Ivoire to support over 13,000 Ghanaians displaced by Gbinyiri ...

2 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama Use security to resolve Bawku, Gbinyiri conflicts, not against opponents — Maham...

2 hours ago

3rd National Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Masawudu Osman Police announcement on Azorka’s arrest is a trick to deceive Ghanaians — NPP’s M...

2 hours ago

Abronye’s continuous remand an affront to human rights — Barker Vormawor Abronye’s continuous remand an affront to human rights — Barker Vormawor

5 hours ago

Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, Alhassan Suhuyini Mahama’s galamsey fight is thoughtful and structured, unlike Akufo-Addo’s failed...

5 hours ago

Veteran broadcaster Paul Adom-Otchere 'I'm very delighted' — Paul Adom-Otchere backs Mahama’s crackdown on social medi...

5 hours ago

Where did the billions go? $42Bn left Ghana for imports in last 4years but no goods landed Where did the billions go? $42Bn left Ghana for imports in last 4years but no go...

5 hours ago

Dr. Steve Manteaw, Co-Chair of the Ghana Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (GHEITI) Galamsey fight: Tanzania offers most practical responsible mining model, instead...

5 hours ago

Bravado can cost you freedom — Agbemava warns as Abronye DC denied bail "Bravado can cost you freedom" — Agbemava warns as Abronye DC denied bail

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line