Pan African Business Forum Condemns Israeli Forces' Invasion of Qatar

By Oscar Ugoh
FRI, 12 SEP 2025

The Pan African Business Forum (PABF), a leading umbrella organization of African businesspersons and social change agents, strongly condemns the recent invasion of Qatar by Israeli forces. This egregious act of aggression is a blatant disregard for international law, sovereignty, and human rights.

A Call for Peace and Respect for Sovereignty

As Dr. Ladislas Prosper Agbesi, Chairman of PABF, aptly puts it, "We urge both nations to prioritize peace, reason, and respect for human lives, territorial integrity, and godliness. The international community must hold accountable those responsible for this unjust act."

PABF demands:
•⁠ ⁠Immediate Withdrawal: Israeli forces must withdraw from Qatari territory immediately.

•⁠ ⁠Respect for Sovereignty: Qatar's sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected.

•⁠ ⁠Diplomatic Efforts: Diplomatic efforts should be employed to resolve conflicts peacefully.

Standing in Solidarity with Qatar
PABF stands in solidarity with the people and government of Qatar, African nations, and global citizens who value peace, justice, and international law. We call upon world leaders to:

•⁠ ⁠Condemn the Act: Condemn this act of aggression unequivocally.

•⁠ ⁠Support Peaceful Resolution: Support peaceful conflict resolution.

•⁠ ⁠Uphold International Law: Uphold international law and sovereignty.

Promoting Peace and Stability
As Dr. Agbesi emphasizes, "Dialogue, diplomacy, and respect for sovereignty are essential for global prosperity and development." PABF remains committed to promoting peace, stability, and cooperation among nations.

Let's work together for a more peaceful and prosperous world!

About Pan African Business Forum:
PABF is a private sector-driven initiative conceived by Africans to accelerate the socio-economic transformation of the continent. It seeks to achieve this through a series of carefully designed programs and projects initiated both locally and in collaboration with development partners abroad.

