Asantehemaa Funeral: Manhyia Palace orders closure of schools, banks and markets

The Manhyia Palace has directed that all schools, banks, shops, markets, and commercial centers in the Kumasi Metropolis remain closed on Thursday, September 18, 2025.

This, according to the seat of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is in observance of the final funeral rites of the late Asantehemaa, Nana Konadu Yiadom III.

The announcement was made during a press briefing on Friday, September 12, 2025, by Ambassador Nana Effah Apenteng, Chairman of the Funeral Planning Committee and Paramount Chief of the Bompata Traditional Area.

He explained that the closure is meant to honor the memory of the late queen mother and allow residents to participate fully in the solemn rites.

Ambassador Nana Effah Apenteng further revealed that the Palace has also directed the suspension of all commercial activities on that day.

He urged the public to strictly adhere to the directives, stressing the cultural significance of the funeral and the need to uphold Ashanti traditions with dignity and reverence.

The final rites will span four days, from Monday, September 15 to Thursday, September 18, 2025.

On the final day, the body of the late Asantehemaa will be moved from the Manhyia Palace’s Dwabirem to the Bantama Royal Mausoleum for ceremonial rites, and later to the Breman Royal Mausoleum for burial.

As part of the traditions, residents of Kumasi are expected to observe an indoor curfew beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday evening, which will last until 4 a.m. the following day.

This, according to the Palace, is a sacred period to ensure a peaceful transition for the revered queen mother.

Nana Konadu Yiadom III served as Asantehemaa from 2017 until her passing in 2025 at age 98.

She was the biological sister of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and succeeded their mother, Nana Afia Serwaa Kobi Ampem II.