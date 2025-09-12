You’ll one day answer for using state machinery against innocent citizens — Abronye’s lawyer warns

Lawyer Enoch Afoakwa, counsel for embattled NPP Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, has taken a swipe at what he describes as political persecution of his client.

He criticised the court’s decision to remand Abronye into police custody for more time despite the alleged offence being based solely on electronic evidence.

Speaking to journalists after court proceedings on Friday, September 12, Lawyer Afoakwa said the ruling constitutes punishment in advance, which breaches the 1992 Constitution.

“That is behind and using the state accouterment against innocent citizens. We don’t know the person behind, but we know that people enforcing the state is the state architecture, the state craft, and they should be worried that they one day have questions to answer as far as the use of state machinery against the lives of innocent citizens are concerned,” he said.

“Whatever he is alleged to have said is electronic. Why must it take days for the person to be remanded into police custody before investigations can continue? The court should not withdraw bail as a form of punishment against an accused person who has not pleaded guilty,” he stressed.

Mr. Afoakwa also confirmed that Abronye has embarked on a hunger strike, explaining that his client has lost trust in the authorities handling his case.