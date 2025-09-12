World Bank wires $360m to support Ghana’s recovery and IMF-backed reforms

Ghana has secured $360 million in fresh financing from the World Bank to anchor its economic recovery, stabilise public finances, and advance reforms tied to its IMF-supported adjustment programme.

The concessional facility, approved by the World Bank’s Executive Board on June 27, was released this week to the Bank of Ghana. It follows a $300 million package disbursed last year under the First Resilient Recovery Development Policy Operation (DPO1), bringing cumulative support to $660 million.

This second tranche, known as the Resilient Recovery Development Policy Financing (DPO2), is funded through the International Development Association (IDA). It is aimed at tightening fiscal discipline, reinforcing stability in the financial sector, improving energy sector governance, and strengthening social and climate resilience.

According to the World Bank, the initiative is central to rebuilding investor confidence, safeguarding macroeconomic stability, and positioning Ghana for more inclusive, shock-resistant growth. “It aims to restore investor confidence, accelerate economic growth, maintain macroeconomic stability, and create a more resilient and inclusive economy,” the Bank said.

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson described the inflows as proof of the progress Ghana has made under its IMF programme. He stressed that reforms supported by the DPO framework are already bolstering fiscal management, restoring confidence, and laying the foundation for sustainable and broad-based growth.

With this new disbursement, Ghana is expected to accelerate structural reforms that drive private sector expansion while strengthening buffers against future economic shocks.