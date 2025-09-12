Tema Police arraigned four over possession of 315 parcels of suspected Indian Hemp

The Tema Community 1 District Police have arraigned four men after seizing 315 compressed parcels of substances believed to be Indian hemp at the Tema Industrial Area.

The suspects — Nura Sali, 44, Pius Chukwuma, 49, Mustapha Umar, 18, and Abdulai Amayau, 23 — were hauled before the Ashaiman Circuit Court on charges linked to the drug haul.

The court, presided over on Thursday, ordered that the accused be remanded into police custody. They are expected to reappear on September 30, 2025.

As part of the proceedings, the court also directed that the truck used to conceal and transport the suspected narcotics, with registration number GN 7291-16, remain impounded pending further investigations.

Police have confirmed that inquiries are ongoing to unravel the source of the consignment and the networks involved in the attempted trafficking.