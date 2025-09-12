MenzGold victims urge Acting Chief Justice to fast-track NAM1 trial after 7-years of delays

The Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of MenzGold (CACM) has renewed calls for the Acting Chief Justice to urgently resume and accelerate the stalled criminal trial of MenzGold founder and CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1.

In a statement issued on Friday, September 12, to mark seven years since the collapse of the gold dealership firm, the group expressed outrage at the slow pace of the trial, warning that prolonged delays are worsening the suffering of thousands of victims in Ghana and abroad.

“The ongoing criminal prosecution even though started on a speedy trial, latest developments show that it is going on a snail pace,” the statement read. “We will like to call on the respected Chief Justice and the courts to ensure that the trial resumes on daily basis so that justice will be served within reasonable time.”

The coalition lamented that the drawn-out proceedings have deepened both the financial and emotional toll on affected customers. Since MenzGold’s collapse, the group revealed, more than 240 victims have died — some by suicide — while many others continue to battle severe illnesses brought on by stress and financial ruin.

Legal setbacks have also contributed to the drawn-out process. In May this year, the Court of Appeal dismissed an application by NAM1 that sought to halt the ongoing trial. His legal team had filed the application while pursuing an appeal to overturn a 2024 High Court ruling that directed him to open his defence.

NAM1 currently faces multiple charges, including defrauding by false pretence, fraudulent breach of trust, money laundering, and the illegal sale of gold.

The CACM insists that only a swift, daily hearing of the case can deliver the justice victims have been waiting for over the past seven years.