The fight against galamsey is gone under Mahama — Egyapa Mercer

Headlines Former Sekondi MP Andrew Egyapa Mercer
FRI, 12 SEP 2025
Former Sekondi MP Andrew Egyapa Mercer

Former Sekondi MP Andrew Egyapa Mercer has taken a swipe at President John Dramani Mahama over his approach to the fight against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

According to him, the President’s comments during his recent media encounter show that the government has abandoned the tough stance it promised Ghanaians.

He argued that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is now backtracking on the very measures it pressured the previous NPP administration to adopt.

Speaking on Accra-based Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana on Friday, September 12, Mr. Mercer said the President’s responses were disappointing and contradictory to his earlier commitments in opposition.

“And Mr. Mahama the President lied so let’s not play gentility with the statement that Mr. Mahama the President made. It was quite clear… what he said in opposition, if you juxtapose that to what he said during his media engagement, the fight is gone. It’s a difficult fight, we know its impact on employment, but Ghanaians have been extremely disappointed. They’ve seen that Mr. Mahama and his people tricked them. They did not mean the commitments that they made,” he stated.

The criticism follows Mr. Mahama’s explanation that the Inspector General of Police’s task force on galamsey was withdrawn because its operations were intimidating licensed small-scale miners who were being mistaken for illegal operators.

The President also said declaring a state of emergency should be considered only as a last resort.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

