My EOCO arrest due to comments on August 6 helicopter crash, not wrongdoing — Akpaloo

Founder and Leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo says he has done nothing wrong to warrant his recent arrest and detention by Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

Akpaloo was taken into EOCO custody at his Kumasi residence on September 3 and was granted police bail with strict conditions, including a GH¢10 million bond and two sureties.

He faces over 20 charges including misappropriation of funds, forgery, stealing, willfully causing final loss to the State, money laundering and others.

Speaking on Accra-based Starr FM on Friday, September 12, Akpaloo said his arrest was a punishment for saying the August 6 helicopter crash was due to government’s refusal to repair roads and pay cocoa farmers well.

“When the helicopter crash happened, I passed a comment about the fact that they’ve neglected our roads and people are dying on the roads, so they are not paying attention.

“So that triggered all these, it’s not like I’ve done anything wrong. It was like let’s find something to arrest him so that everybody will know that this guy has been arrested, that’s all,” he said.

“So they used EOCO to do that, I’ve not done anything. I don’t believe whether they will even be able to go to court to file any case because there’s nothing to stand on,” he added.

According to him, NDC activist Appiah Stadium had called him to warn him that he will be dealth with after the funeral for the eight victims who died in the crash.