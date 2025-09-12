NDC’s Azorka to be arraigned on September 16 over alleged assault on NPP’s Masawudu — Police

The Ghana Police Service has announced that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Vice Chairman, Alhaji Sofo Azorka, will be arraigned before court on Tuesday, September 16, over the alleged assault of New Patriotic Party (NPP) 3rd Vice Chairman, Alhaji Masawudu Osman.

The incident reportedly occurred on September 2 during the Akwatia by-election, after a viral video showed Azorka allegedly attacking Masawudu.

The case, which was initially handled by the Akwatia District Command, has since been taken up by the Eastern South Regional Police Command for further investigations.

In a statement signed by DSP David Fianko Okyere, head of the Public Affairs Unit of the Eastern South Regional Command, the Police confirmed that Azorka was arrested in Tamale on September 10 and later granted bail.

He has since been directed to report in Kyebi for court proceedings.

“Caution statement has been obtained from the suspect and he has been released on bail to report to the Eastern South Regional Police Command in Kyebi on September 16, 2025 at 10am for him to be arraigned before the court,” the Police said.

The alleged assault has drawn condemnation from the NPP, which petitioned the Inspector-General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohonu to arrest Azorka.

The party accused him not only of assaulting Masawudu but also of issuing death threats against Effutu MP Alexander Afenyo-Markin, who was in Akwatia to support the NPP campaign.