I hope Mahama consulted Parliament before accepting non-Ghanaian refugees from US — Oliver Barker

Ghanaian social activist and leader of the Democracy Hub pressure group, Oliver Barker Vormawor, has questioned whether President John Dramani Mahama sought parliamentary approval before agreeing to accept deported West African nationals from the United States.

President Mahama disclosed at his first media encounter on Wednesday, September 10, that Ghana had agreed to a U.S. request to temporarily host third-party nationals before facilitating their return to their home countries.

He revealed that 14 deportees, including Nigerians and a Gambian, had already arrived in Ghana.

“We were approached by the U.S. to accept third-party nationals who were being removed from the U.S., and we agreed with them that West African nationals were acceptable because all our fellow West Africans don’t need a visa to come to our country,” the President said.

But reacting in a social media post on Friday, Barker Vormawor likened the deal to the controversial Guantanamo Bay detainees arrangement under Mahama’s first term, which the Supreme Court later ruled unconstitutional because it lacked parliamentary approval.

“Now during his ‘legacy term,’ I am hearing on the news that a new deal has been struck to bring in non-Ghanaian deportees from the U.S., to aid Trump’s political ambitions. Please tell me that at least this time, the President’s party with its two-thirds majority in Parliament submitted this deal for approval,” Barker Vormawor wrote.

He cautioned that Ghana risks becoming a dumping ground for what he described as the “after-effects of Republican racist immigration politics” if such agreements continue without constitutional safeguards.

“I do not agree that it looks good on us to sign up to be a dumping ground … Just tell me that we at least respected our constitution. Or that the news is wrong,” he stated.

Ticonco | 9/12/2025 1:50:32 PM

Upon all the good work Mahama is doing, I think it is totally wrong for him to accept any refugees from USA into Ghana. Even if needs be, people of Ghana and Parliament has to be consulted. We can not just get up accepting refugees into our country while the country sending the refugees are refusing them. USA have the best resources to cater for refugees.

