Ghana can’t be a dumping ground for Trump’s racist immigration politics — Oliver Barker

Ghanaian social activist and leader of the Democracy Hub pressure group, Oliver Barker Vormawor, has criticised President John Dramani Mahama for agreeing to accept deported West African nationals from the United States.

At his first media encounter on Wednesday, September 10, President Mahama confirmed that Ghana had agreed to accept West African nationals deported from the U.S.

He disclosed that 14 deportees, including Nigerians and a Gambian, had already arrived in Ghana before being assisted to return to their home countries.

“We were approached by the U.S. to accept third-party nationals who were being removed from the U.S., and we agreed with them that West African nationals were acceptable because all our fellow West Africans don’t need a visa to come to our country,” the President said.

But reacting in a social media post on Friday, Barker Vormawor described the move as an attempt to turn Ghana into a dumping ground for what he called U.S. President Donald Trump’s “racist immigration politics.”

He further compared it to the controversial Guantanamo Bay detainees deal during Mahama’s first term, which the Supreme Court later ruled unconstitutional because it bypassed parliamentary approval.

“Now during his ‘legacy term,’ I am hearing on the news that a new deal has been struck to bring in non-Ghanaian deportees from the U.S., to aid Trump’s political ambitions. Please tell me that at least this time, the President’s party with its 2/3 majority in Parliament submitted this deal for approval,” Barker Vormawor wrote.

He stressed that Ghana’s constitution must be respected in all international agreements and warned that signing onto such deals would tarnish the country’s image.

“I do not agree that it looks good on us to sign up to be a dumping ground for the after-effects of Republican racist immigration politics. But I will defer my true feelings on that for later,” he stated.