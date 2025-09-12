CJ Torkonoo’s removal more political than accountability — Minority caucus

The Minority in Parliament has expressed dissatisfaction with the removal of Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkonoo as Chief Justice and Justice of the Supreme Court.

Justice Torkonoo was removed by President John Mahama on September 1, following a five-member committee’s inquiry into a petition against her.

The committee cited unlawful expenditure of public funds, abuse of discretionary power, and interference in judicial appointments as grounds for her removal.

Speaking during a visit by the UK Minister for International Development to the Speaker of Parliament on Thursday, September 11, Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin described the decision as politically motivated.

“We in the Minority caucus are not satisfied or happy with how the CJ was recently removed. We see it as more of politics than really ensuring that there’s some accountability,” he said.

He further expressed concern over what he called the inhumane treatment of opposition figures under the guise of accountability.

“Of course, once we’ve been in office for eight years, we expect that a new government coming in to reset policy may want to investigate. That is part of democratic accountability. But we also expect that the law will be applied in a humane way,” Afenyo-Markin stressed.