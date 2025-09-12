ModernGhana logo
Minority currently going through turbulence but we’ll bounce back — Afenyo-Markin

FRI, 12 SEP 2025
The Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has admitted that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is facing difficulties in the legislature after its poor showing in the 2024 elections.

The Effutu MP noted that the caucus has seen its seats reduced from 137 to 88, a situation he described as turbulent for the party in opposition.

He added that the challenge deepened when the National Democratic Congress (NDC) snatched the Akwatia seat from them in the September 2 by-election.

Speaking during a visit by the UK Minister for International Development to the Speaker of Parliament on Thursday, September 11, Afenyo-Markin said the caucus, despite its struggles, is determined to regroup and bounce back stronger.

“The elections on our side as the Minority, we are going through some turbulence. We were in office for eight years. We lost elections, quite disappointing, and we came in with 88 and the Majority will not let us have our peace. But it is what it is,” he stated.

He recalled the political history of the NDC after its 2000 defeat, saying the opposition party then also faced confusion and heavy electoral losses, including seven consecutive by-elections.

However, through resilience, it recovered and eventually returned to power in 2008.

“We draw a lot of inspiration from our friends in government today. They went through a difficult period after 2000 but by 2004, they reclaimed key seats and by 2008 they were back in government. So when there is a history of precedence, you can only be inspired to work hard on our side,” Afenyo-Markin stated.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

