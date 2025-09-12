Sovereignty or Spectacle?

🇬🇭 A Civic Reflection on Foreign Appeals, Partisan Distractions, and Ghana’s Path to Economic Dignity

In a moment demanding economic clarity and civic renewal, segments of Ghana’s political leadership have once again turned to diplomatic theatre. An NPP Member of Parliament recently petitioned the Diplomatic Corps, accusing former President Mahama of weaponizing state institutions to intimidate opposition voices. While such concerns may warrant scrutiny, the method—inviting foreign arbiters into domestic affairs—echoes a troubling historical pattern.

📜 A Legacy of External Appeals

This is not new. Before Ghana gained independence, prominent figures within the NPP tradition—including J.B. Danquah and K.A. Busia—reportedly appealed to the British Crown to delay our liberation. In recent years, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made headlines for appealing to U.S. President Donald Trump to intervene in matters concerning Burkina Faso’s President, Ibrahim Traoré. These gestures suggest a recurring posture: seeking foreign validation or intervention in Ghana’s internal affairs.

But we must ask—to what end? What does it say about our democratic maturity when leaders bypass Ghana’s own constitutional institutions in favor of external referees?

🎭 Partisan Distractions vs. Nation-Building

The petition to the Diplomatic Corps is not an isolated incident—it reflects a broader trend of political performance that diverts attention from Ghana’s urgent needs. Our youth face unemployment. Our economy demands innovation. Our civic health requires constitutional literacy and public accountability. Yet, instead of investing in these pillars, some leaders choose to heckle, distract, and dramatize.

🧭 Adinkra Wisdom for Civic Clarity

Let us invoke Eban (symbol of safety and security) and Nkyinkyim (symbol of life’s journey and transformation) to guide our reflection. True sovereignty is not just political—it is cultural, moral, and psychological. Ghana’s dignity must be anchored in our ability to resolve internal matters through our own institutions, not through external appeals.

📣 A Call to Parliament: Oil the Engine, Don’t Sabotage It

To the NPP MPs and the leadership in Parliament: Ghana’s economic engine needs oiling, not obstruction. The youth are watching. The world is listening. Let your legacy be one of constructive engagement, not diplomatic complaint. Let your actions reflect strategic foresight, not partisan impulse.

“From Queen Elizabeth to President Trump—why do some Ghanaian leaders seek foreign referees in our domestic affairs? True independence means trusting our courts, our youth, our civic voice. Let us not outsource our dignity.”

🔍 Constructive Suggestions for Economic Growth

I invite all MPs—regardless of party—to channel their energy into:

Strengthening procurement transparency and local enterprise development

Supporting youth-led innovation hubs and civic education programs

Championing constitutional literacy and judicial independence

Facilitating strategic partnerships rooted in Ghanaian values and global competitiveness

Let this be a teachable moment. Let civic education rise above partisan noise. Let youth engagement be rooted in historical reflection and constitutional pride.

Retired Senior Citizen

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]