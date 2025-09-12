ModernGhana logo
Sovereignty or Spectacle?

Feature Article Sovereignty or Spectacle?
FRI, 12 SEP 2025

🇬🇭 A Civic Reflection on Foreign Appeals, Partisan Distractions, and Ghana’s Path to Economic Dignity

This civic education article is strategically crafted to inspire national reflection and mobilization, weaving historical insight with a dignified call to action directed at Ghana’s political leadership and youth. Its assertive yet ceremonial tone evokes a sense of duty and legacy, positioning the message as both an educational tool and a rallying cry for civic renewal, unity, and purposeful engagement in shaping Ghana’s future.

In a moment demanding economic clarity and civic renewal, segments of Ghana’s political leadership have once again turned to diplomatic theatre. An NPP Member of Parliament recently petitioned the Diplomatic Corps, accusing former President Mahama of weaponizing state institutions to intimidate opposition voices. While such concerns may warrant scrutiny, the method—inviting foreign arbiters into domestic affairs—echoes a troubling historical pattern.

📜 A Legacy of External Appeals
This is not new. Before Ghana gained independence, prominent figures within the NPP tradition—including J.B. Danquah and K.A. Busia—reportedly appealed to the British Crown to delay our liberation. In recent years, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made headlines for appealing to U.S. President Donald Trump to intervene in matters concerning Burkina Faso’s President, Ibrahim Traoré. These gestures suggest a recurring posture: seeking foreign validation or intervention in Ghana’s internal affairs.

But we must ask—to what end? What does it say about our democratic maturity when leaders bypass Ghana’s own constitutional institutions in favor of external referees?

🎭 Partisan Distractions vs. Nation-Building

The petition to the Diplomatic Corps is not an isolated incident—it reflects a broader trend of political performance that diverts attention from Ghana’s urgent needs. Our youth face unemployment. Our economy demands innovation. Our civic health requires constitutional literacy and public accountability. Yet, instead of investing in these pillars, some leaders choose to heckle, distract, and dramatize.

🧭 Adinkra Wisdom for Civic Clarity
Let us invoke Eban (symbol of safety and security) and Nkyinkyim (symbol of life’s journey and transformation) to guide our reflection. True sovereignty is not just political—it is cultural, moral, and psychological. Ghana’s dignity must be anchored in our ability to resolve internal matters through our own institutions, not through external appeals.

📣 A Call to Parliament: Oil the Engine, Don’t Sabotage It

To the NPP MPs and the leadership in Parliament: Ghana’s economic engine needs oiling, not obstruction. The youth are watching. The world is listening. Let your legacy be one of constructive engagement, not diplomatic complaint. Let your actions reflect strategic foresight, not partisan impulse.

“From Queen Elizabeth to President Trump—why do some Ghanaian leaders seek foreign referees in our domestic affairs? True independence means trusting our courts, our youth, our civic voice. Let us not outsource our dignity.”

🔍 Constructive Suggestions for Economic Growth

I invite all MPs—regardless of party—to channel their energy into:

  • Strengthening procurement transparency and local enterprise development
  • Supporting youth-led innovation hubs and civic education programs
  • Championing constitutional literacy and judicial independence
  • Facilitating strategic partnerships rooted in Ghanaian values and global competitiveness

Let this be a teachable moment. Let civic education rise above partisan noise. Let youth engagement be rooted in historical reflection and constitutional pride.

Retired Senior Citizen
Teshie-Nungua
Atitso Akpalu
Atitso Akpalu, © 2025

A Voice for Accountability and Reform in Governance. More Atitso Akpalu is a prominent Ghanaian columnist known for his incisive analysis of political and economic issues. With a focus on transparency, accountability, and reform, Akpalu has been a vocal critic of mismanagement and corruption in Ghana's governance. His writings often highlight the need for decentralization, local governance empowerment, and robust anti-corruption measures. Akpalu's work aims to foster a more equitable and just society, advocating for policies that benefit all Ghanaians.

He is a passionate advocate for transparency and accountability. His columns focus on critical analysis of political and economic issues, with a particular interest in the energy sector, financial services, and environmental sustainability. He believes in the power of informed citizenry to drive positive change and am committed to highlighting the challenges and opportunities facing Ghana today.Column: Atitso Akpalu

