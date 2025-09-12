ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Grammar Laced With Rhetoric Does Not End Galamsey, Mr President. All The People Are Demanding Is An End To It Now!

Feature Article Grammar Laced With Rhetoric Does Not End Galamsey, Mr President. All The People Are Demanding Is An End To It Now!
FRI, 12 SEP 2025

God will judge us all based on our deeds. The very people who stood on campaign platforms, insulted the previous government, and claimed they had solutions to every problem are the ones now drowning in excuses. We all remember how President Mahama and his party went after the NPP government, calling them incompetent and accusing them of sitting idle while galamsey destroyed our rivers and lands. They filled the airwaves, painted pictures of doom, and told Ghanaians that any government unable to deal with illegal mining did not deserve to lead. They declared that a state of emergency was the only way to save our environment.

So why is it different today? Why hold power and suddenly shrink from the very actions you demanded of others? The destruction is worse now than ever. Rivers are choking with mercury, farms are poisoned, and whole communities are watching their future slip away. Anyone defending the government’s refusal to act with urgency is not only dishonest but a direct threat to Ghana’s survival.

When they were in opposition, did we not see them march on the streets? Did we not see the placards, the press conferences, the fiery speeches about saving our environment? They filled social media with pictures of dying rivers and scarred lands. They rode on the pain of ordinary people to score political points. Today, the same voices are silent. Their silence is proof it was all politics.

Now government spokespersons line up to throw excuses at us. They say a state of emergency is not possible as though the Constitution has suddenly changed. One even dared to argue that we cannot demand action now because the previous government was given years before being judged. What kind of thinking is this? Is the demand to save our land about the extent of the damage or about the number of terms one serves in office? If it was urgent yesterday it is even more urgent today. What was unacceptable then cannot suddenly become acceptable now.

This is why Ghanaians are angry. This is why trust is broken. Because those who shouted the loudest in opposition are the very ones failing us today.

By Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance from Eggu in the Upper West Region of Ghana

#Puobabangna

Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance
Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance, © 2025

I am Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance, a development professional and storyteller from Eggu in Ghana’s Upper West Region. With experience in WASH, public health, emergency response, and community development, I’ve worked with organizations like Catholic Relief Services and World Vision Int. More I am Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance, a development professional, storyteller, and thinker from Eggu in the Upper West Region of Ghana. I carry with me the weight of real stories, the wisdom of a quiet upbringing, and a mission to use what I know to help others live with dignity, direction, and hope.

I have worked across public health, WASH, emergency response, and community development, partnering with organizations like Catholic Relief Services and World Vision International. I understand systems, but I do not get lost in them. I never forget the people behind the reports, the families behind the statistics, or the communities waiting to be seen and heard.

But I am not only a development worker. I am a writer. I write from the heart of where I come from. I write because some things are too true to be forgotten. I write about love and loss, silence and hope, absence and longing. From The Barber and the Boy Who Wouldn’t Smile to Family by Blood but Total Strangers in Reality, my stories reflect the pain we hide and the light we carry. I speak for the silent. I stand with the unseen.

My voice is raw, but it is real. I do not dress my words. I let them breathe. I do not rush for applause. I wait for impact. I believe in asking hard questions, even when the answers are slow or uncertain. I believe in doing good work even when no one is watching.

Whether I am mentoring a youth, writing for someone I may never meet, or simply walking the road less noticed, I carry a simple goal: to make meaning. To leave people better than I found them. To speak the truth in a world that often prefers silence.

This is not just what I do. This is who I am.Column: Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (163)

More

Top Stories

5 hours ago

Ghana pushes for urgent family law reforms as civil society unites to demand justice for women Ghana pushes for urgent family law reforms as civil society unites to demand jus...

5 hours ago

Bolga: High court convicts two for contempt in chieftaincy dispute Bolga: High court convicts two for contempt in chieftaincy dispute 

6 hours ago

Reconstituted STU Governing Council undergoes orientation session Reconstituted STU Governing Council undergoes orientation session

6 hours ago

Abdul Munaf Lawal, a 32-year-old man sentenced A/R: 32-year-old man jailed 35years for defrauding victim of $50,000

6 hours ago

Kwabre East: NADMO staff found dead in River Abira Kwabre East: NADMO staff found dead in River Abira

6 hours ago

Machar was placed under house arrest a few weeks after the attack. By Simon MAINA (AFP/File) S.Sudan vice-president charged with murder, crimes against humanity

6 hours ago

The court ruling opens the way to South Africas parliament changing the law to allow men to take on their wives surnames. By ALEXANDER JOE (AFP/File) S.Africa's top court rules men can take wives' surnames

14 hours ago

Bawku factions in Ashanti Region sign peace pact to enddeadly clashes Bawku factions in Ashanti Region sign peace pact to end deadly clashes

16 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama 'No licences issued for mining in forest reserves since I returned to office' — ...

16 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama Galamsey: Nine forest reserves reclaimed – Mahama

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line