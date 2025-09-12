Grammar Laced With Rhetoric Does Not End Galamsey, Mr President. All The People Are Demanding Is An End To It Now!

God will judge us all based on our deeds. The very people who stood on campaign platforms, insulted the previous government, and claimed they had solutions to every problem are the ones now drowning in excuses. We all remember how President Mahama and his party went after the NPP government, calling them incompetent and accusing them of sitting idle while galamsey destroyed our rivers and lands. They filled the airwaves, painted pictures of doom, and told Ghanaians that any government unable to deal with illegal mining did not deserve to lead. They declared that a state of emergency was the only way to save our environment.

So why is it different today? Why hold power and suddenly shrink from the very actions you demanded of others? The destruction is worse now than ever. Rivers are choking with mercury, farms are poisoned, and whole communities are watching their future slip away. Anyone defending the government’s refusal to act with urgency is not only dishonest but a direct threat to Ghana’s survival.

When they were in opposition, did we not see them march on the streets? Did we not see the placards, the press conferences, the fiery speeches about saving our environment? They filled social media with pictures of dying rivers and scarred lands. They rode on the pain of ordinary people to score political points. Today, the same voices are silent. Their silence is proof it was all politics.

Now government spokespersons line up to throw excuses at us. They say a state of emergency is not possible as though the Constitution has suddenly changed. One even dared to argue that we cannot demand action now because the previous government was given years before being judged. What kind of thinking is this? Is the demand to save our land about the extent of the damage or about the number of terms one serves in office? If it was urgent yesterday it is even more urgent today. What was unacceptable then cannot suddenly become acceptable now.

This is why Ghanaians are angry. This is why trust is broken. Because those who shouted the loudest in opposition are the very ones failing us today.

By Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance from Eggu in the Upper West Region of Ghana

#Puobabangna