ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Civic Response to Eugene Boakye Antwi: A Reckoning of Memory and Mandate --- Part One of My Story

Feature Article Civic Response to Eugene Boakye Antwi: A Reckoning of Memory and Mandate --- Part One of My Story
FRI, 12 SEP 2025

This marks Part One of my civic response—anchored in principled clarity and ceremonial dignity—with Part Two forthcoming to deepen Ghana’s civic reckoning and advance public accountability.

Hon. Eugene Boakye Antwi’s lament on JoyNews—that hardship persists nine months into President Mahama’s administration—is not a revelation. It is an admission. For hardship does not sprout overnight. It is the bitter fruit of eight (8) years of economic mismanagement, institutional betrayal, and moral drift under the Akufo-Addo–Bawumia-led NPP.

As a Managing Director who has witnessed firsthand the erosion of public trust and the collapse of civic safeguards, I must remind Mr. Antwi:

“When the drumbeat changes, the dance must also change.” — Akan Proverb

The rhythm of hardship he hears today was composed under his own party’s watch. The NPP did not leave behind a legacy—they left behind a liability.

  • From the PDS scandal to the Agyapa Royalties debacle, from COVID-19 fund opacity to procurement breaches too numerous to recount, the NPP’s record is not one of stewardship—it is one of squander.
  • The Agyapadeɛ Document remains a civic archive of broken promises, economic sabotage, and institutional decay. It is not opposition propaganda—it is public testimony.

“A good name is better than riches.” — Proverbs 22:1

“The hottest places in hell are reserved for those who, in times of moral crisis, maintain their neutrality.” — Dante Alighieri

Mr. Antwi must not cherry-pick hardship as a political weapon while ignoring the orchard of suffering his party planted. Ghana’s youth remember. Our educators remember. The market women, the unemployed graduates, the collapsed businesses—they remember.

“The axe forgets; the tree remembers.” — African Proverb

Let it be clear to Eugene Boakye Antwi:

The NPP has forfeited its moral mandate to speak of economic hardship. The party that once promised transformation now stands indicted by its own legacy.

“You can’t wake a person who is pretending to be asleep.” — Navajo Proverb

“Leadership is not about the next election. It’s about the next generation.” — Simon Sinek

Ghanaians are calling for a new civic rhythm—one guided by the Adinkra symbols of:

  • Nkyinkyim – for transformation through struggle
  • Eban – for shelter and protection of the vulnerable
  • Nia Ope Se Obedi Hene – “He who wants to be king” must first serve with integrity

As someone who has spent years refining strategic communications and ceremonial messaging for international partnerships, I say this with clarity: Ghana will not rise through recycled blame or selective memory. We rise through truth, accountability, and a leadership that fears God and honours the people.

“Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people.” — Proverbs 14:34

Let this be a civic reckoning, not a partisan quarrel. Let those who speak of hardship first confess their role in its making. And let the youth of Ghana rise—not in bitterness, but in boldness—to reclaim the promise of justice, dignity, and legacy.

Part Two: Coming Soon on Modern Ghana
My story and response comes with ceremonial clarity and shines through my civic conviction. The legacy of hardship attributed to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has indeed stirred national reflection. Based on recent analyses and public records, Part Two will offer a structured overview of:

  • Key economic missteps
  • Corruption scandals
  • Governance failures
  • And more

These elements have shaped public discourse and electoral outcomes—and they deserve sober scrutiny. Let the facts speak. Let the archives breathe. And let Ghana’s conscience rise.

Retired Senior Citizen
Teshie-Nungua
[email protected]

Atitso Akpalu
Atitso Akpalu, © 2025

A Voice for Accountability and Reform in Governance. More Atitso Akpalu is a prominent Ghanaian columnist known for his incisive analysis of political and economic issues. With a focus on transparency, accountability, and reform, Akpalu has been a vocal critic of mismanagement and corruption in Ghana's governance. His writings often highlight the need for decentralization, local governance empowerment, and robust anti-corruption measures. Akpalu's work aims to foster a more equitable and just society, advocating for policies that benefit all Ghanaians.

He is a passionate advocate for transparency and accountability. His columns focus on critical analysis of political and economic issues, with a particular interest in the energy sector, financial services, and environmental sustainability. He believes in the power of informed citizenry to drive positive change and am committed to highlighting the challenges and opportunities facing Ghana today.Column: Atitso Akpalu

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (728)

More

Top Stories

5 hours ago

Ghana pushes for urgent family law reforms as civil society unites to demand justice for women Ghana pushes for urgent family law reforms as civil society unites to demand jus...

5 hours ago

Bolga: High court convicts two for contempt in chieftaincy dispute Bolga: High court convicts two for contempt in chieftaincy dispute 

6 hours ago

Reconstituted STU Governing Council undergoes orientation session Reconstituted STU Governing Council undergoes orientation session

6 hours ago

Abdul Munaf Lawal, a 32-year-old man sentenced A/R: 32-year-old man jailed 35years for defrauding victim of $50,000

6 hours ago

Kwabre East: NADMO staff found dead in River Abira Kwabre East: NADMO staff found dead in River Abira

6 hours ago

Machar was placed under house arrest a few weeks after the attack. By Simon MAINA (AFP/File) S.Sudan vice-president charged with murder, crimes against humanity

6 hours ago

The court ruling opens the way to South Africas parliament changing the law to allow men to take on their wives surnames. By ALEXANDER JOE (AFP/File) S.Africa's top court rules men can take wives' surnames

14 hours ago

Bawku factions in Ashanti Region sign peace pact to enddeadly clashes Bawku factions in Ashanti Region sign peace pact to end deadly clashes

16 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama 'No licences issued for mining in forest reserves since I returned to office' — ...

16 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama Galamsey: Nine forest reserves reclaimed – Mahama

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line