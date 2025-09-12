ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bawumia’s ‘1 region, 1 duty-free zone’ policy already exist under Free Zones Act 504 — Dr. Razak Kojo Opoku

  Fri, 12 Sep 2025
Politics Bawumia’s ‘1 region, 1 duty-free zone’ policy already exist under Free Zones Act 504 — Dr. Razak Kojo Opoku
FRI, 12 SEP 2025

Dr. Razak Kojo Opoku, Founding President of the UP Tradition Institute, has dismissed Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s proposed “1 Region, 1 Duty-free Zone” policy, arguing that such a system is already in existence under Ghana’s Free Zones Act 1995 (Act 504).

According to Dr. Bawumia, every regional capital would be designated as a duty-free zone if he is elected president, a move he claims would boost trade and empower the business community.

But in a sharp rebuttal, Dr. Opoku said the proposal is misleading, insisting that multiple duty-free and export processing zones already operate across the country.

“It is not true that Ghana currently has only one duty-free zone located in Tema. That is a big lie,” Dr. Opoku said. “Under the Ghana Free Zones Authority and Free Zone Act 1995 (Act 504), there are already established free zone areas across the country.”

He listed some of these as the Ashanti Technology Park, Sekondi Export Processing Zone, Shama Export Processing Zone, and the Tema Free Zone. He also pointed to other special economic zones, including the Greater Kumasi Industrial City Project, Builsa Agro-Processing Park, West Park at Shama, and the Savelugu Industrial Park.

Explaining further, Dr. Opoku outlined the three categories of free zones under the Act: Industrial Free Zones, which focus on raw material imports for export-oriented manufacturing; Commercial Free Zones, which allow general goods to be imported for sorting, re-bagging, or processing before re-export; and Service Free Zones, which provide services to companies within and outside the free zone framework.

He stressed that, beyond zones, the Free Zones Act also provides for licensed enterprises and duty-free shops operating under the national framework.

For Dr. Opoku, the real concerns of the business community go beyond duty-free arrangements. “What is seriously paramount to businesspersons and the general business community is the management of exchange rate depreciation, inflation, and the policy rate which drives interest rates on loans at the banks, not necessarily duty-free zones per region,” he argued.

In a pointed critique of Dr. Bawumia’s campaign style, Dr. Opoku advised the Vice President to establish a reliable team of advisors to vet his policy proposals before making them public.

“Respectfully, H.E. Dr. Bawumia should get himself a ‘semi-permeable team of elders and researchers’ that would always audit and validate his campaign promises or policies before he shares them with the Ghanaian people. This will save him from unnecessary backlash or attacks,” he said.

Dr. Opoku’s intervention adds to the growing debate over the feasibility and originality of campaign pledges being rolled out ahead of the 2028 elections.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Kasoa: Man poisons himself after killing girlfriend Kasoa: Man poisons himself after killing girlfriend 

2 hours ago

Abronye on hunger strike in remand Abronye on hunger strike in remand

2 hours ago

WAECs Head of Public Affairs, John Kapi WAEC eyes digital examination to curb cheating in WASSCE and BECE

2 hours ago

MenzGold victims urge Acting Chief Justice to fast-track NAM1 trial after 7-years of delays MenzGold victims urge Acting Chief Justice to fast-track NAM1 trial after 7-year...

3 hours ago

Clash at St. Paul SHS: Arrests of final-year students spark community controversy Clash at St. Paul SHS: Arrests of final-year students spark community controvers...

3 hours ago

NPP Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe Abronye DC remanded into police custody again until September 19

3 hours ago

Former Sekondi MP Andrew Egyapa Mercer Mahama tricked Ghanaians with fake promises during 2024 election campaign — Egya...

3 hours ago

Former Sekondi MP Andrew Egyapa Mercer The fight against galamsey is gone under Mahama — Egyapa Mercer

3 hours ago

Founder and Leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo My EOCO arrest due to comments on August 6 helicopter crash, not wrongdoing — Ak...

3 hours ago

NDC’s Azorka to be arraigned on September 16 over alleged assault on NPP’s Masawudu — Police NDC’s Azorka to be arraigned on September 16 over alleged assault on NPP’s Masaw...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line