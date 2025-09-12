Bawumia’s ‘1 region, 1 duty-free zone’ policy already exist under Free Zones Act 504 — Dr. Razak Kojo Opoku

Dr. Razak Kojo Opoku, Founding President of the UP Tradition Institute, has dismissed Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s proposed “1 Region, 1 Duty-free Zone” policy, arguing that such a system is already in existence under Ghana’s Free Zones Act 1995 (Act 504).

According to Dr. Bawumia, every regional capital would be designated as a duty-free zone if he is elected president, a move he claims would boost trade and empower the business community.

But in a sharp rebuttal, Dr. Opoku said the proposal is misleading, insisting that multiple duty-free and export processing zones already operate across the country.

“It is not true that Ghana currently has only one duty-free zone located in Tema. That is a big lie,” Dr. Opoku said. “Under the Ghana Free Zones Authority and Free Zone Act 1995 (Act 504), there are already established free zone areas across the country.”

He listed some of these as the Ashanti Technology Park, Sekondi Export Processing Zone, Shama Export Processing Zone, and the Tema Free Zone. He also pointed to other special economic zones, including the Greater Kumasi Industrial City Project, Builsa Agro-Processing Park, West Park at Shama, and the Savelugu Industrial Park.

Explaining further, Dr. Opoku outlined the three categories of free zones under the Act: Industrial Free Zones, which focus on raw material imports for export-oriented manufacturing; Commercial Free Zones, which allow general goods to be imported for sorting, re-bagging, or processing before re-export; and Service Free Zones, which provide services to companies within and outside the free zone framework.

He stressed that, beyond zones, the Free Zones Act also provides for licensed enterprises and duty-free shops operating under the national framework.

For Dr. Opoku, the real concerns of the business community go beyond duty-free arrangements. “What is seriously paramount to businesspersons and the general business community is the management of exchange rate depreciation, inflation, and the policy rate which drives interest rates on loans at the banks, not necessarily duty-free zones per region,” he argued.

In a pointed critique of Dr. Bawumia’s campaign style, Dr. Opoku advised the Vice President to establish a reliable team of advisors to vet his policy proposals before making them public.

“Respectfully, H.E. Dr. Bawumia should get himself a ‘semi-permeable team of elders and researchers’ that would always audit and validate his campaign promises or policies before he shares them with the Ghanaian people. This will save him from unnecessary backlash or attacks,” he said.

Dr. Opoku’s intervention adds to the growing debate over the feasibility and originality of campaign pledges being rolled out ahead of the 2028 elections.