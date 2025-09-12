Restoring Ghana’s Civic Soul: A Call for Education Beyond the Classroom

🛡️ This article affirms President Mahama’s curriculum proposal and goes further—calling for civic renewal not only among the youth but also among adults, whose habitual neglect of constitutional duty often erodes the very values we aim to cultivate. Through a blend of strategic precision, cultural symbolism, and dignified resolve, it invites sober reflection and galvanizes collective action toward national integrity.

In a nation where the echoes of Civics and Courtesy for Boys and Girls once shaped generations, President John Dramani Mahama’s proposal to reintroduce civic education into Ghana’s basic and secondary schools is not merely nostalgic—it is revolutionary. It is a clarion call to restore the moral architecture of our society, beginning with the youngest minds. But let us be clear: this curriculum must not stop at the school gates. It must extend into the streets, the boardrooms, the marketplaces, and the corridors of power.

🎓 A Curriculum for the Future—And the Present

President Mahama’s vision includes:

Discipline and Courtesy: Teaching respect, hygiene, and communal responsibility.

Responsible Citizenship: Instilling environmental stewardship, civic duty, and national pride.

Cultural Anchoring: Drawing from Ghana's rich traditions of communal ethics and moral upbringing.

This is not just about children. It is about correcting the civic failures of adults whose actions—littering, corruption, apathy—betray the very values we seek to teach. What good is a child who learns to keep Ghana clean if the adults around them treat public spaces like private dumps?

🧭 Adults Must Be Re-Educated

We must confront the uncomfortable truth: many of our elders have forgotten the civic lessons they once knew. Some never learned them at all. The curriculum must therefore evolve into a national civic reawakening—through public campaigns, workplace trainings, and community dialogues.

Let us revive the spirit of Nkyinkyim—the Adinkra symbol of life’s journey—and remind ourselves that learning is lifelong. Let us wear Eban—the symbol of safety and protection—as a badge of civic responsibility, not just personal comfort.

📢 Civic Education as a Tool of Accountability

This is not just about manners. It is about justice. A citizenry that understands its rights and responsibilities is harder to deceive, harder to silence, and harder to corrupt. Civic education is a shield against hypocrisy, a mirror to leadership, and a torch for youth empowerment.

We call on:



The Ministry of Education to fast-track curriculum development.

Media houses to amplify civic campaigns for adults.

Faith leaders and traditional authorities to integrate civic values into sermons and ceremonies.

Businesses and institutions to model civic responsibility in operations and outreach.

🌍 Ghana Deserves Better—And We Must Become Better

Let this be the generation that reclaims Ghana’s civic dignity. Not just through textbooks, but through action. Not just in schools, but in every corner of our society.

Let us teach the children. But let us also re-teach the adults.

