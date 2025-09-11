Beyond Politicians: The Web of Everyday Corruption in Ghana

When Ghanaians speak of corruption, the conversation often begins and ends with politicians. We accuse our leaders of dipping their hands into the public purse, of failing to account for resources, and of enriching themselves at the expense of the ordinary citizen. But if we are honest with ourselves, corruption has spread into every fiber of our society.

A visit to the Passport Office is enough to frustrate anyone. Staff work by their own rules, arriving and closing at will. Even with the right connections, you are made to pay for every service. Signage to guide applicants is nonexistent, and the new office is hidden away from public view. Ordinary citizens are left vulnerable to exploitation at every turn. The rot is not confined there. At STC, you are told buses are fully booked, but suddenly a “goro boy” appears and secures you a front seat ticket within minutes, for a fee. At the preschool level, some teachers line up pupils to take food from them, or worse, demand toilet soap, sardines, milk, and detergents as a condition for awarding marks. Our chiefs too are not spared; land is sold multiple times to unsuspecting buyers, leaving communities in endless disputes.

On the roads, the police no longer pretend. Drivers simply tuck a note into their licenses, hand them over, and get their documents back without a question. Even if the driver were transporting cocaine or dangerous weapons, money is enough to grant safe passage. The situation is so widespread that it is impossible to recount every instance of the rot. The recent wave of malpractice during the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), where teachers themselves were implicated, is only one of the many disturbing examples of how far we have fallen. This raises a difficult truth: politicians are not the only ones neck-deep in corruption. Ordinary citizens, teachers, chiefs, and state officials all play their part in eroding the moral fabric of our society.

Recent Documented Cases of Corruption

The headlines in recent years confirm what many Ghanaians already know. Corruption is not an abstract idea; it is lived reality. In 2025, the Office of the Special Prosecutor uncovered a fraudulent payroll scandal within the Ghana Education Service (GES). Six people in Tamale were convicted for collecting salaries on behalf of ghost names. Over GHS 86,000 had been siphoned, and the State recovered about GHS 106,000 through restitution. That same investigation revealed a system of fake schools and fraudulent staff appointments across several regions --- with non-existent institutions and “teachers” drawing salaries monthly.

Earlier this year, the government also ordered an investigation into over 81,000 suspected ghost names on the payroll of the National Service Authority. Imagine the level of rot if a single institution could carry such a fraudulent weight! CHRAJ revealed that in 2021 alone, ordinary Ghanaians paid about GHS 5 billion in cash bribes to public officials. This was not money stolen by politicians, but money handed out by citizens to get basic services they were entitled to.

The much-discussed National Cathedral project was cited by CHRAJ in 2024 for procurement breaches. A forensic audit was recommended because the contract awarded to Ribade Company Ltd violated the Public Procurement Act. This national symbol of faith has become a symbol of scandal. Corruption in the Police Service remains notorious. Even President John Dramani Mahama, when swearing in the new IGP Christian Tetteh Yohunu in 2025, charged him directly to “root out corruption in the Police Service,” acknowledging the widespread bribery and abuse of power that have made law enforcement synonymous with extortion.

In fairness, President Mahama launched the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) initiative as part of his anti-corruption drive. ORAL was tasked with gathering complaints and evidence of financial misappropriation and forwarding them to investigative bodies like the Attorney-General, the Office of the Special Prosecutor, and EOCO. Within its first two months, the body received over 2,400 complaints and identified high-profile cases such as the National Cathedral, PDS, and GNPC scandals, estimating potential recoveries of more than US$20 billion. Yet, critics argue that ORAL lacks prosecutorial powers of its own, raising the concern that unless state institutions follow through, the initiative risks being remembered as a cosmetic gesture rather than a turning point in Ghana’s fight against corruption.

A National Rot, Not Just Political

The statistics and scandals only affirm what citizens see daily. According to Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index 2024, Ghana scored 43/100, showing no significant progress in fighting corruption. An Afrobarometer survey (2023) further revealed that over 77% of Ghanaians believe corruption has increased, and that the police, schools, immigration, and health services are perceived as some of the most corrupt sectors. As the Commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Joseph Whittal, bluntly put it: “Corruption is not just about the stealing of money; it is about how we as a people undermine systems of fairness and accountability every day.”

Civil society groups have been sounding the alarm for years. OccupyGhana, in a 2024 statement, stressed: “It is no longer enough to blame politicians. Citizens themselves perpetuate corruption when they pay bribes, offer inducements, or look the other way. If we want change, it must start with us.” Even state institutions admit the depth of the crisis. In his 2023 report, Auditor-General Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu warned: “Unless we confront irregularities and enforce accountability, corruption will remain the single greatest obstacle to Ghana’s development.”

Lessons from the Past

In the past, military regimes, for all their shortcomings, at least instilled a sense of discipline. Soldiers ensured workers reported to duty on time, punished theft from the public purse, and deterred open bribery. Everyone feared military rule, and that fear brought a measure of order. But today we live in a democracy, where fear cannot and should not be the method of instilling discipline. The real challenge is whether our political leaders can restore accountability without relying on military-style crackdowns, and whether we as citizens are ready to demand better of ourselves.

The Way Forward

The fight against corruption cannot be outsourced to politicians alone. It is not enough to curse parliamentarians, insult ministers, or lament the failures of governments past and present. Until we confront corruption as a collective national problem --- from the “goro boy” at STC, to the police officer at a checkpoint, to the head teacher extorting detergemts, to the chief selling the same plot to three people, Ghana’s quest for discipline, order, and justice will remain elusive. The bitter truth is that we are all implicated. And until we change, nothing will change.

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH

+233550558008 / +233208282575

[email protected]