Halt mining lease renewals and reset sector to boost local ownership — IEA urges Gov’t

THU, 11 SEP 2025 1

The Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) is urging government to halt the renewal of mining leases as part of efforts to reset the sector and secure greater local ownership.

According to the think tank, Ghana’s long history of working with foreign mining companies has not delivered the economic transformation the country deserves.

It noted that the country earns less than 20 percent of the value of its mineral exports despite being Africa’s leading gold producer.

“The government should adopt a clear national policy prohibiting the granting of new mining leases or the extension of existing ones to foreign entities. Instead, a comprehensive transition framework must be developed to rapidly and sustainably move the mining sector toward full Ghanaian ownership,” the statement read in part.

The institute further argued that Ghana has the human and technical capacity to manage its own mineral resources.

It stressed that foreign companies should only be contracted for specialised expertise under short-term service agreements in a move to ensure that ownership and revenues remain in Ghana.

“As a country, our most significant endowment lies in our natural resources. To realise their full potential, we must own them, mine them responsibly, add value locally, and sell the finished products to maximise revenue and foreign exchange earnings in support of the national economy and the stability of the cedi,” the IEA stated.

It also pointed out that several mining leases granted to foreign firms will expire in the next three years.

The institute described this as a “golden opportunity” for government to restructure the industry in line with national interest.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Comments

TRUTH PREACHER | 9/11/2025 6:29:06 PM

VERY GOOD IDEA !!!

Comments1
