School Feeding Programme disrupted as NDC branch executives threatens mayhem   

A controversy has erupted in Tokuroano, a farming community in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region, over the award of a school feeding contract.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) branch executives have threatened Mr John Kwadwo Gyapong, the Oti Regional Minister and the Regional Executives, over the decision to award Tokuroano Primary ‘A’ contract to Mr Mubarak Diplomatic, a Regional Communication Officer, who resided at Nkwanta South Municipality.

The dispute had resulted in the disruption of the school feeding programme, with students being denied meals on Wednesday, September 10, 2025.

Mr Sammuel Kofi Kunney branch organiser of Tokuroano claimed that the decision was unfair, as several local party members, who actively campaigned for the NDC in the Election 2024 had applied for the contract but were overlooked.

He warned government officials to stay away from the community, especially regarding the school feeding programme or face their wrath.

In an engagement with the chief cook, Madam Hawa Yakubu, she confirmed that she was prevented from serving food to the students by the branch executives of the NDC, who asked her to carry away the meal from the school and send it home.

The situation has highlighted the need for a resolution to the dispute, to ensure that students in Tokuroano Primary ‘A’ school receive their ration under the school feeding programme.

The programme aims to provide nutritious meals to school children using locally produced foodstuffs, promoting domestic food production and reducing hunger.

The GNA's attempt to reach Mr Diplomatic, the regional communication officer at the centre of the controversy over the school feeding contract in Tokuroano, has been unsuccessful.

GNA