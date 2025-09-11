Student jailed 18 months for snatching mobile phone at UMaT

An 18-year-old student, Bright Atanga, has been sentenced to 18 months in prison by the Tarkwa District Court Two after pleading guilty to unlawful entry and stealing.

The court, presided over by Mr Isaac Osei Asare Esq., heard that Atanga snatched a mobile phone from a University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) student on April 14, 2025. As the victim gave chase, Atanga scaled the wall of a nearby compound at Nkamponase in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality.

Police prosecutor, Sergeant Adwoa Yeboah, told the court that Atanga was eventually cornered and beaten by a mob before being rescued by police officers, who rushed him to hospital and later took him into custody.

The complainant, businessman Samuel Dontoh, reported that Atanga had entered his compound while fleeing capture. Atanga later confessed to the crime during interrogation, admitting that he had stolen the phone from the UMaT student before being caught.

The mob reportedly seized the stolen device before handing him over.