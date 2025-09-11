ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Student jailed 18 months for snatching mobile phone at UMaT

  Thu, 11 Sep 2025
Crime & Punishment Student jailed 18 months for snatching mobile phone at UMaT
THU, 11 SEP 2025

An 18-year-old student, Bright Atanga, has been sentenced to 18 months in prison by the Tarkwa District Court Two after pleading guilty to unlawful entry and stealing.

The court, presided over by Mr Isaac Osei Asare Esq., heard that Atanga snatched a mobile phone from a University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) student on April 14, 2025. As the victim gave chase, Atanga scaled the wall of a nearby compound at Nkamponase in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality.

Police prosecutor, Sergeant Adwoa Yeboah, told the court that Atanga was eventually cornered and beaten by a mob before being rescued by police officers, who rushed him to hospital and later took him into custody.

The complainant, businessman Samuel Dontoh, reported that Atanga had entered his compound while fleeing capture. Atanga later confessed to the crime during interrogation, admitting that he had stolen the phone from the UMaT student before being caught.

The mob reportedly seized the stolen device before handing him over.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Bawku factions in Ashanti Region sign peace pact to enddeadly clashes Bawku factions in Ashanti Region sign peace pact to end deadly clashes

4 hours ago

Ghanaian broadcaster Kojo Yankson GoldBod is most likely buying galamsey gold and that’s problematic — Kojo Yankso...

4 hours ago

Godwin Edudzi Tameklo Edudzi criticises Akufo-Addo’s handlers over media engagement

4 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama Mahama projects stable cedi, depreciation to remain within 5% band annually

4 hours ago

TDC MD drags Crusading Guide, others to court for defamation TDC MD drags Crusading Guide, others to court for defamation

4 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama 'No licences issued for mining in forest reserves since I returned to office' — ...

4 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama Galamsey: Nine forest reserves reclaimed – Mahama

4 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, Kobina Tahir (KT) Hammond 'Stop boasting about your wealth' – KT Hammond blasts 'latter-day braggarts' NPP...

4 hours ago

Delays in Property Rights of Spouses Bill undermine women’s rights in Ghana – Equality Now Delays in Property Rights of Spouses Bill undermine women’s rights in Ghana – Eq...

5 hours ago

Machar was placed under house arrest a few weeks after the attack. By Simon MAINA (AFP/File) S.Sudan vice president charged with murder, crimes against humanity

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line