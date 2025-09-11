'We have written to shipping lines to stop bringing any excavator' — Transport Minister

Transport Minister Joseph Bukari Nikpe has directed international shipping lines to halt the importation of excavators into Ghana, insisting the country already has more than enough to meet its development needs.

Mr Nikpe was responding to reports of new shipments of excavators arriving at Ghana’s ports. The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) confirmed that the machines had been moved to military camps across the country to decongest port facilities and enhance security. GPHA clarified that the equipment would remain under military custody until their owners cleared them properly.

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM on Thursday, September 11, 2025, the minister questioned the need for the continuous inflow of heavy-duty machines. “What we have in the system can take care of any genuine work for years,” he said. “We have written to all the shipping lines that they should not bring in any excavator from anywhere.”

Mr Nikpe explained that the excavators impounded at Tema Port had been transferred to military bases including Michel, Burma, Teshie, and the 49 Engineer Regiment. He stressed that the move was not a release of the equipment to importers but a temporary measure to reduce congestion while documents were verified.

He added that a dedicated task force had been set up to ensure the machines were being imported for legitimate purposes. “DVLA will register it and the Minerals Commission will put a tracker on it for us to know where it is and the kind of job it is engaged in,” he stated.

The minister warned that any excavators without a valid use would be confiscated. He further revealed that government intended to publish the names of importers whose machines were seized as part of efforts to promote transparency and accountability.

Mr Nikpe recalled that under the “no permit, no import” directive introduced in June 2025, importers are required to obtain prior authorisation from the Transport Ministry before shipping in earth-moving equipment. He noted that some of the excavators currently impounded at Tema were ordered before the new policy came into force, creating a backlog at the ports.

While assuring importers that due process would be followed, the minister defended the tough measures, saying they were necessary to protect the environment and keep port operations smooth. “Our port is to do business, and people do not want to have any difficulty going about their business,” he added.