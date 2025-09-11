ModernGhana logo
We’ll spend GHS1 billion to improve infrastructure and end double-track system — Haruna Iddrisu

Education Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu
THU, 11 SEP 2025
Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu

Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has reaffirmed government’s resolve to phase out the double-track system in senior high schools by 2026.

He disclosed that President John Dramani Mahama has directed the allocation of GHS1 billion to complete stalled and uncompleted infrastructure projects to support the transition.

Speaking at an event, the Tamale South MP stressed that the move will help bridge the disparities in educational quality between urban and rural areas, as well as across different categories of schools.

“We remain committed to ending the double track system as our contribution to improving the quality of senior high school education. Into the 2026 formula of GETFund, President Mahama has directed the Finance Minister, Dr. Ato Forson, to make an allocation of 1 billion Ghana cedis dedicated to managing the transition,” he said.

He explained that the funds will be used to complete facilities such as classroom blocks and assembly halls to expand access.

“Every Ghanaian parent wants a child to be in a category A school because of the discrepancies in quality between Category A, B and C schools. This places a huge responsibility on the state to invest resources well in expanding infrastructure,” he stated.

The Education Minister further assured parents that the free Senior High School policy remains intact under the Mahama administration.

“Whatever it is, free SHS has come to stay. It is contributing significantly to improving literacy and numeracy. Our task now is to improve access through expanded infrastructure and digital measures,” the minister noted.

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

