I’ll introduce a constituency-based budgeting framework under my presidency — Bawumia

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has outlined plans to make Ghana’s budgeting system more inclusive and decentralized if elected President in the 2028 general elections.

The former Vice President said he would shift the framework from the national to the constituency level to ensure that every constituency is directly captured in the budget.

Speaking at a flagbearer campaign engagement in the Ashanti Region on Thursday, September 11, Dr. Bawumia, who was the NPP’s 2024 flagbearer, explained that the new approach would empower constituencies to take charge of their development.

“I am bringing a new idea to Ghana. I want to move our budgeting from the current centralised framework to a constituency framework. This will make every constituency captured in the budget and have it managed at the constituency level.

“Contracts and other things to each constituency will be transparent and managed locally. The constituency-based budget will empower each constituency to help build Ghana,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Bawumia has also unveiled plans to make every regional capital in Ghana a duty-free zone if elected President in the 2028 general elections.

He explained that the initiative will expand business opportunities, reduce costs for traders, and create more jobs across the country.