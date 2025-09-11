GCAG describes Mahama’s response to galamsey crisis as “uninspiring, disappointing”

The Ghana Coalition Against Galamsey (GCAG) has sharply rebuked President John Dramani Mahama over his latest remarks on illegal mining, accusing him of downplaying a crisis that has pushed the country to the brink of what they described as “environmental suicide.”

At his media encounter on September 10 at the Jubilee House, President Mahama rejected calls for a state of emergency in the fight against galamsey, insisting that Ghana’s existing laws already provide sufficient authority to act. According to him, an emergency declaration should remain a “last resort.”

“We have the opportunity to arrest anybody, to confiscate any such thing. The laws for forest protection and all that give us enough powers to be able to act,” the President said.

But in a strongly worded statement issued the following day, the GCAG described the President’s posture as “uninspiring” and “failing to reflect the urgency” of the national crisis. “The President’s statement did not convey the urgency required in the fight to rid this country of environmental terrorism,” the coalition noted.

The group condemned what it called the trivialisation of a disaster that has polluted more than 60 percent of Ghana’s waterbodies, displaced thousands of farmers, and destroyed critical forest reserves. They warned that such a stance risks emboldening galamsey operators while worsening threats to public health, cocoa exports, and long-term environmental security.

The coalition also dismissed the government’s claim that the police were struggling to distinguish between legal and illegal miners. “Though not perfect, the police had brought the situation under control. We challenge the Presidency to name a single licensed small-scale mining entity operating responsibly,” it countered, further describing the withdrawal of the IGP’s men as “misplaced.”

While acknowledging the launch of the National Alternative Employment and Livelihood Programme for Small-Scale Miners (NAELP, also known as NAIMOS), GCAG questioned whether it had been adequately resourced to make a real impact. The President’s insistence that alternatives must be secured before a full crackdown, the group said, amounted to “justifying and emboldening illegality.”

“This is not the leadership expected for a country facing environmental suicide… We are disappointed. This government is failing us,” the statement concluded.

GCAG also reminded the public that President Mahama himself, while in opposition, once championed a state of emergency to deal with galamsey, arguing that the situation has since deteriorated. They pointed to a recent Ghana Water Company Limited report that forced the closure of the Kwanyarko Water Treatment Plant after turbidity levels soared to 32,000 NTU, a move backed by the Central Regional Minister.

The coalition has scheduled a Comprehensive Media Briefing at the International Press Center on Monday, September 15, 2025, where it says it will outline next steps and further actions.