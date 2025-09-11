There’s no smuggling of excavators as reported by some media houses — Shamima Muslim

Deputy Presidential Spokesperson, Shamima Muslim, has dismissed reports suggesting that excavators are being smuggled into the country for illegal mining activities.

Some media houses earlier reported what they described as an inflow of excavators into Ghana without authorization, linking it to a possible rise in galamsey operations.

However, speaking on Accra-based TV3’s New Day on Thursday, September 10, Shamima Muslim said the claim was misleading and insisted that strict regulations were in place to monitor the importation of heavy-duty equipment.

“There is nothing like smuggling of excavators. People who have legally brought in excavators for construction or licensed mining have been able to clear them with the required proof. Those who cannot provide such proof have their equipment held. That does not amount to smuggling,” she explained.

She noted that government had banned the importation of excavators for illegal mining purposes, but allowed licensed companies to bring in equipment under strict scrutiny.

The presidential spokesperson also urged the media to be responsible in their reportage to avoid creating panic and undermining the fight against galamsey.

“If we continue repeating these unfounded claims, it is almost like we want to deliberately draw the country back. We all have a duty to build this country together,” she stressed.