There’s no smuggling of excavators as reported by some media houses — Shamima Muslim

Deputy Presidential Spokesperson, Shamima Muslim
THU, 11 SEP 2025 2
Deputy Presidential Spokesperson, Shamima Muslim

Deputy Presidential Spokesperson, Shamima Muslim, has dismissed reports suggesting that excavators are being smuggled into the country for illegal mining activities.

Some media houses earlier reported what they described as an inflow of excavators into Ghana without authorization, linking it to a possible rise in galamsey operations.

However, speaking on Accra-based TV3’s New Day on Thursday, September 10, Shamima Muslim said the claim was misleading and insisted that strict regulations were in place to monitor the importation of heavy-duty equipment.

“There is nothing like smuggling of excavators. People who have legally brought in excavators for construction or licensed mining have been able to clear them with the required proof. Those who cannot provide such proof have their equipment held. That does not amount to smuggling,” she explained.

She noted that government had banned the importation of excavators for illegal mining purposes, but allowed licensed companies to bring in equipment under strict scrutiny.

The presidential spokesperson also urged the media to be responsible in their reportage to avoid creating panic and undermining the fight against galamsey.

“If we continue repeating these unfounded claims, it is almost like we want to deliberately draw the country back. We all have a duty to build this country together,” she stressed.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Comments

Kwame | 9/11/2025 4:07:29 PM

Madam, please, don't waste your time to defend, that "Jandam" has already been crushed. Every intelligent Ghanaian knows it was a false publication orchestrated by the NPP. We will fight hard to protect and make Ghana a better country. We need an effective law to arrest anyone who comes out with false news. The NPP is making noise over the arrest of Abronye; they have forgotten that Akufo-Addo arrested Bongo Ideas, Captain Smart, Oliver Barker, Boby Ansah, Oheneba Boamah, Bulldog,...

Comments2
