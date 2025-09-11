63-year-old trader jailed five years for stealing bread 

A 63-year-old trader has been sentenced to five years imprisonment by the Kwadaso circuit court in the Kwadaso Municipality in the Ashanti region for stealing a tricycle and bread in Kumasi.

Adamu Alhassan pleaded guilty to the charge of stealing and was convicted on his own plea.

Presenting the facts of the case to the court presided by Mr. Jephthah Appau, Police Chief Inspector David Opoku Kwabi, said the complainant, Oduro Zakaria was a bread baker and resident of Kumasi Ashtown, whiles Adamu resided at Ahwiaa in the Afigya Kwabere East Municipality.

He said, in February 2024, the complainant loaded 114 loaves of bread valued at GHc 1,680.00, on his unregistered tricycle, valued at GHc 35,000.00, to his customers at the Adehyeman lorry station in Kumasi.

Prosecution said the tricycle developed a fault and Adamu introduced himself as the station Master and offered to help push it to a safer place.

They both pushed it to the Kejetia MTN roundabout, and the complainant left it in the care of the convict to look for a mechanic to fix the fault.

An hour later, the complainant returned with a mechanic, but both the vehicle and the convict were nowhere to be found, so he rushed to the lorry station only to realize that Adamu was neither a worker nor a station Master.

Prosecution said, on August 28, this year, a witness in the case spotted the convict at the station, called the complainant and he was arrested.

He was handed over to the Ashanti Regional Anti-Armed Robbery Unit (AARU) of the Ghana Police Service.

In his caution statement, the convict admitted stealing the vehicle and the bread.

He however, told the police that he sold the tricycle to a scrub dealer at Bremang for GHc 700.00 and shared the bread with passers-by.

After further investigations he was charged and brought before the court.

GNA