Price of maize decreases from GH¢1,000 to GH¢450 in Techiman Central market 

The price of maize has seen a marginal decrease in the Techiman Central Market in the Bono East Regional capital, a Ghana News Agency (GNA) market survey reveals.

During a visit to the market, a bag of maize which used to sell at between GH¢800 and GH¢1,000 depending on the size was selling at GH¢450 downwards.

Traders at the market attributed the price decrease partly to government policies that had strengthened the Ghana cedi.

Meanwhile, residents in the capital said they were joyful about the price decrease which had lessened their economic burden.

Madam Cecilia Amoako, a teacher and a mother of four children said she was happy that “the country is moving in the right direction”.

“I just bought a half bag of maize for GHC200 and a bag of rice for GHC250. The government is doing well indeed”, Mad Serwaa Akoto Boampong stated when the GNA chanced on her at the central market.

Mama Salamatu Briamah, a “Waakye” seller said she had also reduced the price of the boiled rice because of the reduction in the market price.

In a related development, maize and rice farmers in the region have called on the government to expedite action for the establishment of the farmer mechanization centers as contained in the NDC Election 2024 manifesto.

They said the Municipality remained a food basket of the region, saying the centers would enable them to acquire the required support to expand their farm work.

Mr Alhassan Bukari, a maize farmer at Amantin, told the GNA that many of the farmers in the area were ready to engage in commercial farming to improve their socio-economic livelihoods, saying they needed improved seeds, fertilizers and other farm inputs and logistics.

They also called on the government to provide storage facilities and also build processing factories for fruits and vegetables.

When contacted, Mr Francis Owusu Antwi, the Bono East Regional Minister, told the GNA that the government remained committed to modernizing agriculture and improving food productivity.

He said the Bono East Regional Coordinating Council had prioritized farming and would provide farmers with the required seeds, logistics and farm inputs to support their economic activities.

GNA