Bawumia is the candidate Ghanaians want in 2028, let us support him – Deputy Speaker Asiamah

The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Andrews Asiamah, has appealed to members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to throw their full support behind former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the party’s flagbearer for the 2028 general elections.

Addressing supporters during Dr. Bawumia’s tour of the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, the Fomena MP said the former Vice President had earned the trust of Ghanaians through his dedication and service.

“He is the one Ghanaians have seen his hard work and everything he has gone through so let us honour him. Help let us uplift him and Ghanaians will honour him. I believe through his leadership, Ghana will see significant progress,” Mr. Asiamah stated.

The Deputy Speaker praised Dr. Bawumia’s leadership qualities, describing him as “capable” and “knowledgeable,” and emphasized that his track record makes him the natural choice for the NPP.

“He is the one Ghanaians expect us to present. So all of us should help to uplift him. We have heard and seen so much about him and he has all the attributes,” he stressed.

Mr. Asiamah further highlighted Dr. Bawumia’s compassion and humanitarian values, insisting that the NPP would be “better off” presenting a candidate who understands and responds to the needs of ordinary Ghanaians.

“So I want to appeal to all of you that, let us come together and support him,” the Fomena MP concluded.